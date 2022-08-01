Author Ernestine Lindsey's New Book 'The Story of Gimpy the Indiana Dog' is About a Local Dog and How He Becomes a Hero

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - August 1, 2022 - (

Ernestine Lindsey, a published author who loves to write children's books, has completed her new book "The Story of Gimpy the Indiana Dog": a yarn that starts with the neighborhood hero before he was a hero and was just a simple dog growing up in a pound, eventually being adopted by a loving family and brought under the wing of White Boy, his adoptive father, and Duchess, his adoptive mother.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ernestine Lindsey's exciting tale follows Gimpy when he becomes a hero, rescuing a puppy from getting hit by a car, and all of the stories that follow in his wake from the good that he's managed to accomplish all around town to the antics he's gotten into much to the chagrin of his owners.

Readers who wish to experience this imaginative work can purchase "The Story of Gimpy the Indiana Dog" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

