Author Latonya Black's New Book 'The Broken Circle of Seven' is a Compelling Story About a Group of Scared Women Working Together to Face Their Demons

Latonya Black, a Lubbock, Texas native, has completed her new book "The Broken Circle of Seven": a potent story about finding strength in the bonds of friendship. Black grew up in poverty with three siblings, a divorced mother, and a father she rarely saw due to drug addiction. She spent long periods of time writing about her experiences, which opened doors for her to work through issues of her childhood. She thanks God for the gift of the ability to write, her mother for endless love, and her late mother-in-law who helped her find strength to face life's many challenges.

"Wherever I go, and whatever journey I take, I know I will never be alone. I also know I am indeed a writer," author Latonya Black said.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Black's inspiring tale introduces readers to a group of scared women who are forced to relive dark areas of their life to overcome demons from their past. Through pain, they can protect each other. Their bonds grow stronger than any they have ever known.

Through their experiences of dark, hidden secrets, they will have to relive events, open doors, and focus on how to continue living. Their lives are many, but they are one. Scars heal, but memories are never forgotten. Who lives? Who dies? Will they keep their bonds?

Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "The Broken Circle of Seven" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

