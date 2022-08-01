Author Philip Allisson's New Book 'Blessings From da Hood' Tells the Story of a Young Man Trapped in the Gangster Lifestyle Who Must Make the Choice to Leave or Stay

NEW YORK - August 1, 2022 - (

)

Philip Allisson has completed his new book "Blessings From da Hood": a gripping and potent tale examining the gangster lifestyle and those that remain in it, despite the toll it can have on one's life.

"Rubin Jackson (GI) is out of jail again after being in and out of jail for gang-related crimes," writes Allisson. "When will this end for him? Is seeing the love of his life dying in his hands enough to get out of the gang? Is seeing his best friend getting killed in a gang war enough to get him out of the gang? Will getting revenge satisfy him? This story may be fiction, but it is based on reality and has a purpose of redemption."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Philip Allisson's spellbinding tale was inspired by the author's desire to reach out to gang members all over the world and is dedicated to those who have left and are still involved in the gangster lifestyle. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Allison weaves a compelling narrative that will leave readers on the edge of their seats as Jackson's journey unfolds.

Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "Blessings From da Hood" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.

About Newman Springs Publishing:

Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: