Charles Hills's new book 'When is Good Enough not Good Enough' is a compelling and intimate look at what it was like growing up as a black boy in the 1960s

Charles Hill, a deeply religious and southern-raised man, has completed his new book "When is Good Enough not Good Enough": an intimate look at what it's like being a black man in the south.

Charles Hill gives reader an essential look at his life, writing, "Things are changing, but being from Alabama, the last state to integrate, I was behind most of the white kids I grew up with, not because I wasn't smart enough but because of things I wasn't given a chance to learn. My parents always taught us that knowledge was to become our most important thing to get and be able and be more as we grow up. Those things are my building blocks of the man I became."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Charles Hill's complex tale brings the reader into the intricacies of his life with both real and fabricated occurrences. Readers are given a compelling and confidential look at life in the 1960s. The detailed stories that Hill lays out allows readers to really imagine what it was like growing up as a young black man in the south in the 1960s.

With each chapter readers are brought into Hill's world and can see from first-hand accounts just how differently Hill was treated. The readers are thrust into this world and faced with the same hardships Hill was, as Hill writes, "When and if you read my thoughts, put yourself in my shoes and live my life through those words." This book is a much-needed glimpse into a different world.

Readers who wish to experience this complex work can purchase "When is Good Enough not Good Enough" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

