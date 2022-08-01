Steve Walker's new book 'Hillbilly-Husband-Soldier-Civilian' is an engaging autobiography that focuses on the author's experience in his marriage and his military career

NEW YORK - August 1, 2022 - (

Steve Walker, a first-time author with a unique perspective on a thirty-eight-and-a-half-year successful marriage, military career, and a national accounts career in the private security industry, has completed his new book "Hillbilly-Husband-Soldier-Civilian": a gripping and potent memoir that allows readers to learn from the author's various life experiences.

Author Steve Walker discusses his work, sharing, "I will attempt to show many young men and women of this great nation that you can be anything you dream to be. Cindy and I came from nothing and made a lasting impression on many soldiers and young men and women. I am not going to lie to you. It is not easy, but, folks, it can be done by putting in the time and the effort. Do not accept less than the best from yourself and others. Be a leader, not a follower. Set an example every day of what it means to be in the right. When you know you are right, 'don't take no for an answer.' There is always someone to make your appeal to. Cindy saved letters and pictures from the times we were separated—Germany and Korea. I will be sharing excerpts from both of our letters and photos along with stories and moments that I hope readers will find informative, humorous, and teachable. Names have been changed to protect the innocent or, in some cases, the guilty. Strap your boots or heels on, and let us get started."

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Steve Walker's fascinating memoir invites readers to glimpse the world through the eyes of someone with many unique experiences.

Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Hillbilly-Husband-Soldier-Civilian" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.

