Author Petrena Lawson's New Book 'Best Friends' Centers Around a Young Girl and the Unbreakable Bond She Forms With Her Brand-New Puppy She Receives as a Gift

Petrena Lawson has completed her new book "Best Friends": a delightful story of a lonely girl who finds comfort and companionship in a brand-new puppy presented to her by her father.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Petrena Lawson's colorful tale follows Petra, whose brothers are away at school during the day, which leaves her with no one to play with. In order to help their daughter, Petra's parents give her a brand-new puppy, lovingly named Socky by the family.

Together, Petra and Socky learn to enjoy the outside and go on many adventures together, such as fishing in the nearby stream, playing in the garden and sneaking strawberries to enjoy, or even having a tea party. Accompanied by bright and cheerful artwork, "Best Friends" is a heartwarming tale that readers of all ages will be able to enjoy.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Best Friends" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

