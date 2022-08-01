Stellar Makes IOS 14: The Tracking Solution Publicly Available from August 01, 2022

Regensburg, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2022) - German-based company Stellar has launched IOS 14: The Complete Tracking Solution for Facebook Ads for public access from 1st August 2022. The idea to make the tracking solution available publicly is to help the agencies and e-commerce brands get an added advantage from the same. The company Stellar was founded in 2020 by digital entrepreneurs Darko Atanasov and Stefan Stojchevski who aimed to transform digital advertising.
Darko Atanasov & Stefan Stojchevski
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8404/132413_f00c1c7484fc7aca_001full.jpg
IOS 14: The Complete Tracking Solution has been given free access set-up for the businesses so that they can accurately understand the origin of conversions from paid traffic sources. The advanced parameter tracking solution provides 100% real-time reporting for all the traffic and sales data, which includes Ad creatives, Ad placements, Ad sets, device type, country source, and conversion rate based on the given factors.
Starting from 1st August 2022, Stellar will be providing free strategy sessions on its official website https://stellar-commerce.com to help businesses, e-commerce brands, and agencies make real-time decisions based on accurate data and improve their KPIs.
Stellar's Official Website: https://stellar-commerce.com
Co-Founders' Socials:
Darko Atanasov, CEO & Co-Founder: https://instagram.com/darkoatanasov
Stefan Stojchevski, COO & Co-Founder: https://instagram.com/ssstojce
Darko Atanasov
info@stellar-commerce.com
https://stellar-commerce.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132413
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.