ASYAGRO (ASY) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

As a metaverse platform for next generation agriculture system, ASYAGRO (ASY) provides various innovative products for agricultural industry, including VR/AR products, gaming, IoT devices, ASY Cards and more. Its native token ASY has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 28, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing ASYAGRO

ASYAGRO is an International platform aimed to developed platform for agricultural industry to obtain spontaneous advantages of blockchain technology into Agro Industrial sector, building an ecosystem where individuals and companies can directly interact with each other through blockchain technology and utilize ASYAGRO platform with various innovative solution of IoT (Internet of Things), Web 3.0 and ASYAGRO's own blockchain.

There are multiple innovative products provided by ASYAGRO, including next generation VR/AR Simulations used to train the workers for the agriculture, ASYAGRO gaming platform built for the players to earn ASY token while playing game, next generation IoT Devices designed for smart farming, and ASY Cards created for agriculture payment system to earn extra benefit and rewards.

ASYAGRO is different because of its potential features of security, privacy, transparency, blockchain technology, farming, lending, P2P trading, and NFTs market place. It is built and maintained to the highest security practices to ensure its users and their funds are always protected. In addition, ASYAGRO also offers private and secure proprietary technology applications, and decentralized exchange with its encrypted communication platform.

The token transactions of ASYAGRO have no intermediary institutions or government involvement, and the costs of transacting are kept very low. Users don't have to worry about expensive transaction fee and chargeback when using ASYAGRO tokens. Additionally, any transfer happens very quickly, eliminating the inconvenience of typical authorization and waiting period requirements.

About ASY Token

ASY is the native token of ASYAGRO ecosystem. Investors can hold their cryptocurrency by validating ASY token and holding their tokens on the smart exchange. 70% of the ASY will be accumulated and invested in third party top DAOs in existence. Its intention is to make its project invest in bit DAOs which is the biggest DAOs in existence. ASY holders will also have full commercial usage rights over their SteelTown NFT, which can be held, sold or transferred at their own will.

Based on BEP-20, ASY has a total supply of 7.5 billion (i.e. 7,500,000,000) tokens. It has been listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 28, 2022, investors who are interested in ASYAGRO investment can easily buy and sell ASY token on LBank Exchange right now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

