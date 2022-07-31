Frontline, AP to premiere 2 documentary specials on Ukraine war

The documentaries, “Putin's Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes” and “20 Days in Mariupol,” are part of a larger editorial collaboration between AP and Frontline examining the war in Ukraine. The collaboration also includes “War Crimes Watch Ukraine,” a multi-platform initiative that has been gathering, verifying, and comprehensively cataloging potential war crimes, as well as co-published stories and videos stemming from Frontline and AP reporting on the war.ï¿½

“Putin's Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes” draws on first-hand reporting inside Ukraine since the earliest days of the war, and is part of a major effort from award-winning director Tom Jennings (“Boeing's Fatal Flaw,” “Opioids, Inc.”), producer Annie Wong (“Opioids, Inc.”), and AP global investigative reporter Erika Kinetz and her colleagues. Against the backdrop of the ongoing war, the film traces a pattern of Russian atrocities across previous conflicts and exposes the challenges of trying to hold Russia to account.ï¿½

Later this year, Frontline and AP will premiere “20 Days in Mariupol”— an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind view of the Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, as seen through the lens of AP video journalist Mstyslav Chernov.ï¿½

Chernov and two colleagues were the only international journalists remaining in the city to cover the Russian invasion. “20 Days in Mariupol” is a harrowing and visceral account of Russia's attack on the city, including the bombing of a maternity hospital, and of the AP Mariupol team's eventual escape.

Together, the Frontline and AP documentaries will offer critical investigative storytelling from on the ground in Ukraine, capturing the devastation of the war and the ongoing pursuit of justice. Both films are slated to premiere next season on Frontline, which begins in September 2022.ï¿½

“We are proud to continue our collaboration with The Associated Press through these upcoming documentary premieres,” said Frontline Executive Producer and newly named Editor in Chief, Raney Aronson-Rath. “Through the War Crimes Watch Ukraine interactive, digital storytelling and video shots, and now the upcoming premieres of both 'Putin's Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes' and '20 Days in Mariupol,' we hope our collaborative reporting efforts can expose the true toll of this war and preserve this moment in history.”ï¿½

“The Associated Press is pleased to work with Frontline to bring into the light an important, unflinching investigation into war crimes in Ukraine and an unfiltered view of the siege of the city of Mariupol by Russian forces,” said AP Global Investigative Editor Ron Nixon. “It is crucial that the world sees and is reminded of the true human costs of this brutal conflict, which has been waged over the past six months.”ï¿½

Explore the latest reporting from Frontline and AP in “War Crimes Watch Ukraine”ï¿½ï¿½here, and subscribe to Frontline's newsletter to get updates on premiere dates, events, podcast episodes and more reporting related to “Putin's Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes”ï¿½and “20 Days in Mariupol.”ï¿½

