Amplify your entertainment experience with the moto g32

Meet the latest addition to the moto g family – the moto g32. This device takes your movies, shows and games to the next level. Made to entertain, the moto g32 is complete with a smooth 90hz FHD+ display combined with two large stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos® technology. Not to mention an incredibly powerful processor and advanced triple camera system that will capture every moment that matters.ï¿½

moto g32 refreshes your perspective with a 6.5” FHD+ ultra-wide display that gives you a sharp and stunning view from edge to edge while still fitting comfortably in your hand. Every detail is remarkably sharp without pixelation thanks to the Full HD+ resolution. And with up to a 90 Hz refresh rate, you'll enjoy screen updates that are faster and more fluid than a typical smartphone.

You'll hear every single detail within your streaming, music or gaming thanks to two large stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos®. Immerse yourself in fuller, multidimensional sound - while listening with improved bass, cleaner vocals, and even more clarity at higher volumes.ï¿½

Capture every moment with this 50MP triple camera system. With a 50MP main camera sensor you get super clear shots in any light. And with Quad Pixel technology you'll enjoy 4x better low light sensitivity than standard pixels for sharper, more vibrant photos. Plus, in bright light Ultra-res mode lets you capture clear outdoor photos in detail even if you need to crop the photo.

This advanced triple camera system is complete with a 8MP ultrawide rear camera toï¿½ capture 4X more into your frame than a standard lens, perfect for group photos. The ultrawide rear camera is combined with a depth sensor to blur the background automatically, so taking professional-looking portraits couldn't be easier. And with the dedicated 2MP macro vision camera, you get closer to the subject and capture every detail.ï¿½

To make sure you have a phone that keeps up with your entertainment needs, we've powered the moto g32 with a Snapdragon® 680 octa-core processor, so your device's performance is amplified in everything you do. The mobile platform is built for multimedia play, offering optimized gaming, brilliant photography, smooth streaming, and rich audio - all day, every day. We've also included TurboPower™ 30 charging so you can get hours of power in just minutes.1

availability and pricing

The moto g32 arrives across selected markets in Europe with a starting MSRP of 209.99 euros. The new device will roll out to Latin America and India in the coming weeks. For local price information and availability, please contact your local PR team.

Legal disclaimers

Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ï¿½2022 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.



Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. Charger sold separately in some markets. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

