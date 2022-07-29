This winter, Air France will launch a non-stop service from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to New York-Newark Liberty (EWR), in addition to its service to/from New York-John F. Kennedy (JFK)

- A non-stop daily flight between Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport and New York-Newark Liberty International airport, operated by Boeing 777-200 as from 12 December 2022.
As the leading airline on the Paris-New York route, Air France is continuing to increase its capacity between the two cities.
Starting on 12 December 2022, the airline will operate a year-round, non-stop daily service between its hub at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport and New York-Newark Liberty (EWR), the second largest international airport to serve the New York metropolitan area, located approximately 18 miles away from Manhattan.
Flights will be operated by Boeing 777-200 with a capacity of 280 seats (40 in Business, 24 in Premium Economy and 216 in Economy), and equipped with a Wi-Fi connection.
Flight schedule (in local time):
AF062: Leaves Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 12:30, arrives at 15:00
AF063: Leaves New York Newark Liberty at 17:05, arrives at 06:05 (the folllowing day)
This daily flight marks the return of Air France to Newark, a historic destination served by the airline with non-stop flights until 2012. It will come in addition to the “shuttle” service introduced between Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport and New York-John F. Kennedy airport with 6 daily flights operated by Air France and 2 by its Skyteam alliance partner Delta Air Lines.
New York-Newark Liberty will be Air France's 18th destination in North America this winter, along with Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York- JFK, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington D.C in the United States, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver in Canada, and Cancun and Mexico City in Mexico.
Details of the flight schedule and fares are available at airfrance.com.
This flight schedule is subject to change and remains subject to obtaining the necessary government authorisations. Before travelling, Air France invites its customers to check the travel restrictions and the documents required on arrival at their destination. More detailed information is available at airfrance.traveldoc.aero.
