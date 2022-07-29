Buy Food, Get Free Flights* - only on airasia food

airasia food, the food delivery arm of airasia Super App, will introduce a special campaign to reward its loyal customers, while encouraging domestic tourism in conjunction with the Merdeka celebrations in August, with one free return flight* to Langkawi for every ten food orders made on the airasia Super App.

Throughout the whole month of August (1-31 August 2022), follow these simple steps to ensure you are able to redeem the free return flight* to Langkawi:ï¿½



Key in the redemption code FREEFLIGHT upon checkout for each order made throughout August, with only a minimum spend of RM25 per order.ï¿½ï¿½ Upon reaching 10 orders using the FREEFLIGHT redemption code, you will receive a notification within 1 week (7 days) after 31 August with a unique voucher code to book your flight from Kuala Lumpur or Penang to the holiday island of Langkawi on a first-come-first-serve basis.ï¿½ï¿½ Simply choose your preferred date and timing to book your AirAsia flight to your next Langkawi holiday, and insert the unique voucher code at the Flight checkout page under E-Gift Voucher.ï¿½

Upon receiving their unique voucher code for the free flight, users can start booking their flights from 1 September to 14 September 2022 and start travelling from 1 September to 30 November 2022.ï¿½

Tan Suan Sear, Regional Head of airasia food, said, “We started this journey of building a platform that could help restaurants to survive during the pandemic, by utilising our vast user database and robust ecosystem that covers every aspect of our user's travel and lifestyle needs. Now, as we leverage on our airline company's capabilities, on top of the strong demand for travel, we hope that our loyal users who have been supporting us since our launch can take advantage of this campaign and get rewarded with a trip to explore our nation's tropical paradise in Langkawi, which they could redeem on the airasia Super App,”

“From all of us at airasia Super App, and from all the merchants on the platform, we would like to express our gratitude to every airasia food user who has supported us throughout our journey. We are very pleased with airasia food's journey so far of being able to provide great support to restaurants and merchants during their times in need, while offering the best and most affordable food delivery service for our customers.”

Individuals interested in being a part of the airasia delivery team can sign up via this page here.

airasia food is currently serving customers in the Klang Valley, Kota Kinabalu, Penang, Seremban, Melaka, Johor Bahru, Ipoh, Kota Bharu, Kuching and Miri in Malaysia, as well as Singapore, Tangerang and Jakarta in Indonesia, and Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Pathum Wan, Watthana, Din Daeng, Chatuchak, Lat Phrao, and Huai Khwang in Bangkok, Thailand.ï¿½

Members can earn airasia points for all their purchases on the airasia Super App, from flights to hotel stays and lifestyle deals. Use them like cash to redeem FREE flights, hotel stays, groceries, and lifestyle deals with our exclusive partners.ï¿½

*Terms and conditions apply. Free seats are exclusive of passenger service charges, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges, and other applicable fees.

— WebWireID292312 —