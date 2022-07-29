Jam to the Hits Your BFFs Love With Friends Mix, Your Newest Personalized Playlist

Listen to this story read aloud in 2 minutes and 30 seconds.ï¿½

When you're looking to switch up the playlist you've had on repeat, you turn to your pals for surefire recs. Those album, artist, or playlist suggestions inspire and reinforce connections between people—and it's clear that with over 11 million playlists on Spotify with the word “friend” in the title, those connections are infinitely impactful. That's one of the reasons we created Blend, which combines the best of our personalization capabilities to make it easier for listeners to connect and discover music. And it's just the beginning.ï¿½

We're excited to announce Friends Mix—the latest in our personalized playlist offerings—to help listeners discover new and familiar tracks based on what's trending among friends.

Three's company

Friends Mix is based on the Blends you've created with your loved ones, so if you've already Blended with a friend, you're on your way to receiving a Friends Mix. Once you've created three two-person Blends, you'll see a new playlist—Friends Mix—in your Made For Us shelf within the Made For You Hub. Both Free and Premium users globally can access Friends Mix on iOS and Desktop.ï¿½

Don't see Friends Mix on your Made For You Hub? Start with a Blend.ï¿½



Type “Blend” within the search tab on Spotify. Then, tap “Invite” to select a friend you want to Blend with.ï¿½

Once your friend has accepted the invite, Spotify will generate your shared Blend playlist, which will include recommended songs that reflect your and your friend's music preferences and tastes. You'll even be able to see which songs were added for you and your friend.

After your friend has joined the listening party, you'll each receive a custom share card that you can use to spread the word on social media. Then, your Blend will continue to update daily.ï¿½

Once you've created three two-person Blends (between you and one other friend), you'll be able to check out a Friends Mix, our new playlist made just for you, in the Made For Us hub. There, you'll find music combining your friends' tastes.ï¿½



Friends Mix is updated daily, so there's always something fresh to discover, and it's designed to grow with you and your friends over time. So as you create more Blend playlists with your BFFs, you'll find plenty of new music to share and uncover together.

