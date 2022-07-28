A Journey Through a Land of Intrigue and Politics

Politics, as we all know, is a complicated subject. Regardless, it can and will be a determining factor in what a nation can and will represent. However, the political world has always been divided, and these divisions are becoming deeper and more acute. As a result, people are finding it difficult to get along with one another. It is frequently a clash of ideals and philosophies, and by definition, it can serve as a source of inspiration for the creation of a story based on reality. It enhances the realism of any story's narrative.

In the world of “Ring around the Circle: A Story of 'Philantasy'”, religion and politics are central to the storyline. The characters are forced to make decisions that challenge their beliefs and perceptions, and they struggle to maintain their faith in a world where humans are constantly at odds with each other.

This book is so unique and immersive that it made several readers want to read it again after they finished it. As the story is a unique blend of politics and fantasy that very few pieces of literature were ever able to capture. It will entice readers to read more and more until they finish the book.

Ring Around the Circle: A Story of 'Philantasy'

Written by: Ralph Pilolli

Kindle: $2.99

Paperback: $25.50

Hardback: $41.96

Physical and digital copies of this intriguing story are available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and GoToPublish. Grab a copy and be pulled into a strange yet lively world full of diverging political philosophies and culture.

About the Author

Ralph Pilolli has previous experience writing auto racing columns for a large newspaper. Along with twelve years of Catholic school, he learned the value of love and understanding when it comes to the Lord's will and his machinations.

— WebWireID292302 —