Theresa Span's Book Displayed at 2022's ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition

The children's fiction book “The Surprise Story of the Three Little Pigs at Thanksgiving” by Theresa Span was featured by ReadersMagnet at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 23-28, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC.

“The Surprise Story of the Three Little Pigs at Thanksgiving” is a modern-day story that is told from a wolf's point of view. The wolf asks three pigs for sugar. When they ask if he's the wolf they've heard about, he insists he isn't because he doesn't eat pigs like the one they imagine. One of the pigs' Thanksgiving cooking convinces him that he is capable of eating pigs, but only after the aroma of turkey floats from his house. An old friend of his who has known him since he was small is his last hope to borrow a cup of sugar. When he visits the old friend on Thanksgiving, he realizes he's in for an unpleasant surprise. What could this surprise be?

“The Surprise Story of the Three Little Pigs at Thanksgiving”

Author | Theresa Span

Genre | Children's Book

Publisher | Covenant Books

Published date | October 7, 2019

Book Retail Price| $15.95

Author

Theresa is a formal educator who'd enjoyed empowering students. At age seventeen, she had her first article published in the South Bend Tribune, “Voice to the People.” She received an undergrad degree in Psychology and a graduate degree in Special Education. Theresa has a heart for writing and a passion for missions. She is a true visionary who enjoys writing and developing programs for the community.

Facebook: Author Theresa Span

Instagram: ann2span

