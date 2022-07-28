2022's ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition Displayed Bob Skelton's "The Amazing Power of an Encourager"

Bob Skelton's profound book “The Amazing Power of an Encourager” was featured by ReadersMagnet at The American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC, USA.

“The Amazing Power of an Encourager” is about a young businessman who, after four years of sleeping only two and a half to three and a half hours every night because he had lost everything in a horrible business deal, chooses to take his own life. Afterward, he tells the rest of the story, including how he came to own four planes, and he attributes his success to his wife's support.

“This is a book all about change. Change that is imperative to growth. This is not a book to be read, it is one to be absorbed, and if you give it the opportunity, it will make each and every one of you better…and who doesn't want that?!” – Andrï¿½ Bauer 87th Lt. Governor of South Carolina.

Readers of all ages and ethnicities can be moved by this insightful book. Reading this book opens the door to the possibility of making a difference in the world by encouraging others. However, there's something wrong if readers don't have a few moments of idealistic inspiration after finishing it.

“The Amazing Power of an Encourager”

Author | Bob Skelton

Genre | Christian Literature

Publisher | Trilogy Christian Publishing

Published date | December 10, 2019

Book Retail Price| $14.99

Author

Bob Skelton was born in Zenith, WVA., with his humble beginning. When he was born in his grandparents' home, and the delivery physician was given two chickens in payment. Humble would be an understatement.

When Bob was five years old, his family relocated to Winston- Salem, NC. When his dad was hired as a long-distance truck driver with McLean Trucking Company, he worked the rest of his working career; just before his retirement, he was struck by lightning and died.

This is where he went to grade school and high school. After high school, he was drafted into the army for two years. Eighteen months of this time were spent in Okinawa, which is off the east coast of China. After returning home from the military.

He entered the prosthetic program at Bowman-Grey School of medicine for two years and then transferred to Duke medical center for two years. During the summer between, Bob married his wife Sue, and they started their marriage in Durham after completing his schooling and passing the Boards for certification.

They moved to Florence, SC, for Bob to begin practicing his profession. After a couple of years, he was contacted by a couple of friends to start a business which they did. When the big recession of the late 1970s-1980s hit, Bob lost it all! During this time, they had their one and only son born into their family named Grant. The school of hard knocks didn't get Bob down. He rose from the ashes a smarter, shrewder man.

From the lessons he learned during this difficult time, he was able to build a highly successful medical business! But a different way of doing business made it necessary for Bob to get more training for his pilot skills by getting his Multi/engine Instrument rating in which he now has a total Pilot in command time in access of 3600 hrs.

He was able to purchase one single-engine and three twin-engine aircraft. This also opened the doors to fly Physician friends, Nascar drivers, Governors, and Lt. Governors. Family trips almost weekly. He has served on the Airport Authority for eleven years and chairman for two years, and on other financial boards. Bob has a son in China and has made two trips back to the far east for visits with the grandchildren, son, and daughter-in-law.

His travels have also taken him and his wife to Europe and Hawaii. I would think this has been a pretty exciting life for a little two-chicken baby from WVA.

