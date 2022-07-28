Shirley Rogers Baustian shows how friends can be family too in children's book "Good Friends Make Good Families"

Shirley Rogers Baustian brings more joy – and a new friend – to Moose and Mouse's circle of friends in “Good Friends Make Good Families” (Riverfeet Press, 2020).

“Good Friends Make Good Families” is the third book in Shirley's children's book series Good Friends series, following Good Friends and More Good Friends, which tells the friendship story of the two main characters, Moose and Mouse, and their journey toward making more friends.

In “Good Friends Make Good Families”, Moose and Mouse meet a new friend, Duck, thus completing their family of friends. Together, they embark on a new journey of friendship.

The Good Friends series was spawned from a misunderstanding of language. Shirley told The Whitehall Ledger, a weekly newspaper based in Montana, “We were in Sweden when a friend of mine said, looking way off in the distance, 'Oh!! Look!! A mouse just went by!' and I laughed because I was amazed by how great his eyesight was! Then he realized he had used the wrong English word - he meant MOOSE!"

Her friend's slip-up gave Shirley the inspiration for her series' main characters, Moose and Mouse, who would go on adventures together and pick new friends.

Unlike the first two books, “Good Friends Make Good Families” was illustrated by the author herself. Both Good Friends and More Good Friends were illustrated by Patsy Jensen, who was unavailable for the third book. So, with art supplied in hand, Shirley ventured into new territory and loved it.

Welcome Duck in Moose and Mouse's family of friends in “Good Friends Make Good Families”. Order a copy today on the Riverfeet Press website.

“Good Friends Make Good Families” was last exhibited at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition, held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

“Good Friends Make Good Families”

Author | Shirley Rogers Baustian

Published date | 2020

Publisher | Riverfeet Press

Book retail price | $10.00

Author Bio

Shirley Rogers lives in Montana. She is retired. Shirley hosts a writers group in her home. She loves to quilt and paint. She does sign language when she can and lives with her grand champion show dog Gracie.

— WebWireID292216 —