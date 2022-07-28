School's out and stress is in this summer, as parents battle to entertain kids









New research from Tesco suggests parents expect to have to fill close to 200 hoursï¿½ keeping kids amused this summer



Majority of parents surveyed are concerned about the cost of keeping the kids entertained with 61% expecting to take their children on fewer days out and 58% worried about having enough money to entertain the kids this summer



Over half (51%) admit that finding ways to occupy kids is stressing them out



Tesco has created a Holiday Hack Pack to help parents entertain their kids for less – including the Use Up Day family challenge – a proven way to save money and cut food waste



According to a new nationwide study from Tesco, parents' patience will be severely tested this summer as they seek to keep the kids entertained and look to fill close to 200ï¿½ additional hours of free time during the summer holidays.

According to the research from Tesco, 51% of parents with children aged 4 to 11 admit they find it difficult to keep their kids occupied over the summer. For many parents, summer fun can quickly turn to summer anxiety, with over half (51%) admitting that keeping the kids entertained is stressful.

So stressful in fact that keeping the kids entertained topped a list of summer stresses with parents agreeing it is more stressful than getting their kids to go to bed (35%), eat their veggies (37%), or stop playing on their tablets and phones (51%).

Against the backdrop of a continued cost of living squeeze, the survey also revealed many parents of school aged children are seriously concerned about costs. Over half of parents surveyed (58%) are worried about entertaining their kids on a budget this summer and almost two thirds (61%) admit that they are expecting to cut down on family days out due to having less money to spend.

When it comes to the best activities to keep the kids entertained this summer it's all about Family, Fun and Food:



74% of parents with children aged 4 to 11 are eager for activities they can do as a whole family



72% of parents are looking for activities that are both fun and educational for their children



Almost two thirds (60%) are seeking activities that help to build practical skills like cooking.



Almost half (49%) said it would be useful to have more low cost or free meal ideas to keep the cost of days out down.



To help support parents this summer, Tesco has created a Holiday Hack Pack in partnership with On a Budget, the UK's largest social community for problem solvers and money savers.

The pack is crammed full of tips and inspiration to help families amp up the fun while making their food and money go further. The guide is full of activities to do at home, including the wallet friendly Use Up Day family challenge – which encourages families to cook a meal using up food they already have in their kitchen. Not only is Use Up Day a fun family activity, it's a proven money saving hack too – in fact the average family can in fact save £260ï¿½ a year by adopting a weekly Use Up Day.

The pack also includes a variety of Use Up craft ideas to do as a family including how to turn a packaging tube into a confetti cannon and tips for transforming washed out tins, cans and jars into upcycled lanterns, decorative picture frames and even miniature terrariums.

Kenï¿½ Umeasiegbu, Campaigns Director from Tesco, said: “The summer holidays are a great time to come together as a family, have fun and make memories, but it can also be incredibly stressful for parents as they look to keep their kids occupied and fill hundreds of hours of free time, all without breaking the bank.

“Introducing a weekly Use Up Day is undoubtedly one of our best holiday hacks. Families can spend time together, get creative, and make a tasty meal out of food already in their kitchen. What's more, Use Up Day is a proven way to save money and cut unnecessary food waste which is better for the planet too.”

Food waste doesn't just impact our pockets, it is also a major environmental threat, contributing to around 8 per cent of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. In the UK, it is estimated that 71 per cent of food waste happens in our homes, creating a significant opportunity for supermarkets to support shoppers to cut waste, save money and help the planet.

For shoppers eager to reduce food waste and spend less, Tesco's new food waste hub also includes money saving tips and advice on how to make batch-cooking a budget-friendly game-changer that turns your freezer into your new best friend.

This week, Tesco also announced it will be offering free kids' meals to Clubcard holders with any item purchased in 311 of its cafï¿½s, all day every day, from 25th July – 26th August 2022. Clubcard members can also spend less this summer by using their Clubcard vouchers to get up to 3x more value with Clubcard Reward Partners on family days out and activities.

Download the Summer Hack Pack hereï¿½

ENDS

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2011 parents of children aged 4 to 11. Fieldwork was undertaken between 14th - 20th July 2022. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK parents with children aged 4 to 11.

Calculation made by Teneo based on survey respondents. Parents noted that the average hours they had to look after their kids each day was 6 hours 25 minutes (385 minutes). 385 minutes x 5(days) x 6 (weeks) = 11,550 minutes. 11,550 minutes / 60 = 192.5 hours

This is based on Hellmann's findings that a weekly Use Up Day in a Canadian Trial cut food waste by a third each week. Based on the WRAP report from 2015 and adjusted for inflation, this is the amount a family (based on 3.8 people in a household) can save. Actual saving, based annual cost of wasted food being approx. £800 and a third of this being saved each week, is £266.

