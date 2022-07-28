Yelena Borichevska's book "She Let God Write Her Story" featured in 2022 ALA Annual Convention

ReadersMagnet featured “She Let God Write Her Story,” a Christian fiction book by Yelena Borichevska. The book was displayed during the 2022 ALA Annual Convention and Exhibition held last June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington D.C.

The book is about Lena, a young girl who moved from Ukraine right after America saw the tragedy of 9/11 unfold. The book tackles Lena and her desire to choose God and his will, and how her faith puts her through challenges and trials. The author refers to him as “The One who is committed to keep working on me” and “The One my soul never wants to stop praising!”

Borichevska dedicated the book to her loved ones and her readers, as the book tells of a young girl's story that will help readers build their faith and take them on a journey where they will experience God's love and faithfulness. The author tells readers in her acknowledgments that when they choose to read her book, it feels like it is a huge privilege. The author calls it a blessing she couldn't dream about until she got to know God better.

Borichevska's devotion to God could be seen through her writing. The author said that people become a lot like those they spend time with, and the time she spent with God made her realize that all things are possible with Him. The author mentions that God is the Author of Life, the Creator of the Universe, and the Best life planner out there; and that the more time the author spent with Him, the more she wanted to write.

Borichevska hopes her book would let readers be confident to let God lead their life journey. The author hopes that her book would remind people that while they are “in the wonderland” or when they feel like they lost their way or that their life is wasted, they should know that God is working hard to write their story.

Interested to know more about Lena and her story? Then secure a copy at Amazon. You can also visit author's website.

“She Let God Write Her Story”

Author | Yelena Borichevska

Genre | Christian Fiction

Publisher | Christian Faith Publishing

Published date | March 2022

Book Retail Price| Paperback $15.95; hardcover $30.95; Kindle $9.99

Author

Born and raised in Rivine, Ukraine until they moved to Vancouver when she was 17, Yelena Bolichevska had always considered herself blessed beyond belief due to being raised by God-loving and God-fearing parents. Yelena sees all the people around her who touched her life as her greatest gifts from the most generous God. Yelena is passionate about devoting her life to God's glory and allowing his will to guide her life.

She has a strong belief that God's perfect salvation plan through Jesus and developing a personal relationship with God can help anyone conquer any of their challenges in life. She also offers that her belief can grant her an amazing eternal life. For Yelena, trials are integral to our life as this is what God allows so that we may grow and learn to place our faith in Him. She believes that God desires to be our greatest resource, helper, and advocate, which he can achieve by virtue of the Holy Spirit, but only if we let him.

Yelena worked in local health care for over a decade. While working there, Yelena dedicated her love and skills to her patients and co-workers. She now runs a successful real estate business, which rewards her with happy clients and finances that she generously donates to those in need (which she always dreamed of). She is now working on reaching the other goals and dreams God has placed in her heart.

Yelena has been married to her husband Vitality since 2008. Yelena is a mother to a daughter, Ashley, and she loves it. She has a big family: two brothers, five sisters, thirteen nephews, and six nieces, to be exact. She loves spending time with all of them, traveling, being in nature, or doing fun activities such as rollerblading and reading. She loves when she impacts other people in a positive way, even if it's just her offering them a smile.

