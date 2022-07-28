Readers caught Kwaku Mensah's "God Cares, but Do We?" at ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022

ReadersMagnet exhibited Kwaku Mensah's poetry book “God Cares, but Do We?: Fourth Edition” at The American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 23-28, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC, USA.

“God Cares, but Do We?” is contemporary poetry describing current events. It tells that there are no morals or ideals in today's world; despite the fact that one is in need of respect, one is unable to give it to another.

This excellent poetry book shares that when people refuse to follow and can't follow ten simple laws that are all about respect, they should question why things are the way they are. If people are able to let go of their irrational feelings of hatred, fury, greed, and lust, among other things, then life is simple indeed. They are, however, hesitant to even attempt to explain why they have been abandoned or whether God exists at all.

Motivating author Kwaku Mensah informs readers that the parameters that have been set for individuals to follow in order to live in a respectable and prosperous society are ones that they no longer want to follow. Everyone has the power to change their own conduct and make a difference in the world.

Author

Kwaku Mensah is a 48-year-old author, father, and grandfather. When he isn't writing, he enjoys repairing computers and putting his IT skills to work. Through the gift of poetry and rhyme, Mensah digs deep into the reciprocal nature of respect, listening, and taking responsibility for one's own actions.

In “God Cares, But Do We?” Mensah draws upon his own experiences to show how the root of suffering is mistreating fellow men and women. Mensah shows that God does indeed care, and in order to honor the Creator, humanity must share in selfless love. “God Cares, But Do We?” reinforces that it is a choice to believe, and no matter a person's color, race, or sex, they too feel suffering and hurt as part of the greater human family.

Thus, Mensah highlights the fact that all people should be one another's keepers and seek to earn the respect of those around them. Those who seek to be uplifted must first uplift others in order to know the true meaning of ascending to a higher understanding of the world. In these uncertain times, “God Cares, But Do We?” is a particularly impactful commentary on the ties that unite all people.

Although “God Cares, But Do We?” addresses questions of religion and faith, Mensah's work is meant for any audience. His exploration of morality and kindness for its own sake can apply to even those who approach ethical issues from a secular perspective. Appreciating the gift of life and treating time together as a precious thing is not an inherently religious idea.

Reviewers describe Mensah's work as “eye-opening” and an inspirational resource that “gets you to think about things going on in the world today.” With a lyrical quality and Mensah's beautiful use of language.

