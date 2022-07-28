Score great deals on select digital games, DLC, and DLC/software bundles

Whether you want to team up with a friend or go head-to-head with them in a frenzied battle, you can find great deals on select multiplayer* titles for the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems during the Multiplayer Sale.

Starting today, you can save up to 30% on select digital games, DLC, and software bundles with DLC** add-on content.

Remember that you can earn My Nintendo™ Gold Points*** - awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used). Then, you can redeem your Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC and more.

The sale ends on 8/7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You can head over to Nintendo eShop or Nintendo.com and start saving now!

*Additional games, systems and/or accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Games, systems and some accessories sold separately.

**Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately.

***A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem My Nintendo points. Terms apply. https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point

