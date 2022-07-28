Anheuser-Busch Delivering 50,000 Cans of Emergency Drinking Water to Support Flood Relief Efforts in St. Louis

At the request of the American Red Cross, Anheuser-Busch is delivering one truckload – more than 50,000 cans – of emergency drinking water to support local communities impacted by the recent flash flooding in the St. Louis region.

As employee safety is the foremost and primary concern, Anheuser-Busch is working closely with its local teams – including at its St. Louis brewery – to ensure colleagues and partners in the region are safe.

The donation of emergency drinking water will be delivered to Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partner, Grey Eagle Distributors of Missouri in Fenton, MO, who will work alongside the American Red Cross to distribute the resources to those in need.

The clean, safe drinking water is sourced from Anheuser-Busch brewery in Cartersville, Georgia, which alongside the Fort Collins brewery periodically pauses beer production throughout the year to can emergency drinking water and help communities in times of disaster in partnership with the American Red Cross.

“St. Louis is our hometown. It's an incredibly important place for our entire company and the nearly 3,000 colleagues who call it home. Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the sudden flash flooding,” said Jim Bicklein, General Manager of the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery. “Our team in St. Louis is proud to be able to leverage our production, distribution and partnership capabilities to provide this critical donation to our families, friends and neighbors and we hope it provides some relief as they recover.”

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing support for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross, dating back to 1906. Since the inception of the emergency drinking water program in 1988, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have provided more than 90 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises.

Last year alone, Anheuser-Busch donated more than 4 million cans of emergency drinking water to communities and volunteer fire departments across 49 states in support of ongoing relief efforts.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

