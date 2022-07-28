Author Renee' Servello offers RX for life wrapped in Humor All The Way

What better way to look at life and enjoy the passing years with humor? Author Renee' Servello did just that with her book “Humor All The Way” (ReadersMagnet; 2022).

“Humor is the RX for life.” Thus says the tagline under the book's title on the cover, and this is what Renee' would like her readers to keep in mind. “Humor All The Way” is a humorous book on aging and the author's personal observations on life experiences. She tends to see humor in just about any situation, and she doesn't miss much as her observations tend to be on target.

Imagine Renee' as a stand-up comedian/humorist and laugh along with her as she dishes her brand of lighthearted humor on even the most mundane things in life. She jokes about retirement (“You retire to fill out forms until you DIE!”), dying (“You CANNOT UNTIL ALL PAPERWORK Is filled out.”), plant-based foods (“If cows eat plant-based hay and gain thousands of pounds, are we sure this is good?”), and faces (“Girls have a choice, the birth face or the applied face.”).

Readers might also want to laugh – and reflect over – her jokes about parents and grandparents being 'storage units,' sports, the effects of aging, hearing aids, medications, visits to the doctor, grocery lists, passwords, and even restaurant light. Her jokes are insightful as they are her candid observations of life and time. There is no denying that Renee' has a gift or a keen eye for humor.

Enjoy life with lots of laughs and moments for reflection with Renee' Servello's “Humor All The Way”. Order a copy today on the ReaderMagnet Bookstore and the author's website at https://www.reneeservello.com/

“Humor All The Way” was last exhibited by the self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition.

“Humor All The Way”

Author | Renee' Servello

Published date | May 14, 2022

Publisher | ReadersMagnet

Book retail price | $3.99-$16.99

Author Bio

Renee' Servello is the author of “Humor All The Way” and “You're Kidding…I'm A Senior?.”

When looking for everyday humorous observations, Renee' is your source. She believes that humor is the RX for life.

She lives in Houston, Texas with husband Anthony (the KID), children Kelli and Ty, grandchildren, grandchild, and about a million relatives.

— WebWireID292156 —