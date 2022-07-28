Karl Hechavarria Pens Guide Helping Policy Holders Navigate Their Property Insurance Claims

Property insurance is a tricky and complicated subject, full of pitfalls and dangers and potential disappointment at claim point. Learning the ins and outs of what coverage one needs versus what one actually has is enough to make even the most seasoned policy holder's head spin. Karl Hechavarria, a multi-field expert in the subject, published a compact, insightful guide, “HELP!!! I Have A Property Insurance Claim” (ReadersMagnet; 2022) to help struggling policy holders navigate their property insurance claims.

Readers who have property insurance and/or an ongoing claim will find “HELP!!! I Have A Property Insurance Claim” invaluable. This book covers the most common types of wording found in homeowners, condominium, and tenant's insurance policies. It provides general guidelines for the policy holder in understanding the policy provision and the claims adjustment procedures. The policy holder will learn about their rights under the policy and steps to maximize their claim payment and settle their claim quickly for its full value.

Hechavarria offers advice applicable to the U.S. and Canada. He educates readers about what property insurance policies do and don't cover, what to expect when filing a claim, and what their obligations are under an insurance contract. He tackles insurance for buildings, personal property, liability, claims adjustment, and appeal processes for disputes, among other topics.

Karl Hechavarria's “HELP!!! I Have A Property Insurance Claim” will help policy holders get a fair monetary settlement and, above all, achieve a seamless experience with property insurance claims.

“HELP!!! I Have A Property Insurance Claim” was last exhibited at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition, held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

“HELP!!! I Have A Property Insurance Claim”

Author | Karl Hechavarria

Published date | March 2022

Publisher | ReadersMagnet

Book retail price | $9.88

Author Bio

The author spent twenty-eight years in the claims department of three major English, Canadian, and American insurance companies. He has the following designations:

AIC - Associate In Claims

FCIP - Fellow, Chartered Insurance Professional

ARM - Associate In Risk Management

CFE - Certified Fraud Examiner

RIP - Registered Insurance Professional

ACA - Accredited Claims Adjuster (Florida)

