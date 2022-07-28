Miss JoJo's Interactive Children's Activity Book "Talk, Play, and Read With Me Mommy," featured at 2022 ALA Annual Convention and Exhibition

Miss JoJo's children's educational activity book “Talk, Play, and Read with Me Mommy: Interactive Activities to Enhance Your Child's Language Development from Birth to Age Five” was featured by ReadersMagnet at the 2022 ALA Annual Convention and Exhibition that was held last June 24-27, 2022 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC, USA.

“Talk, Play, and Read with Me Mommy” is full of fun and engaging activities involving parents and children. These activities are age-appropriate and are designed to help children enhance their speech and language skills. Some activities are for infants, including Rattle Time and Peek-a-Boo. The book also has activities for toddlers, such as Surprise Bag and Flashlight Fun along with preschooler games such as Listen Up and Silly Stories.

The collection of activities found in this book results from the author's training, participation, and experience with children in her work. The book encourages parents to develop an early relationship with their children in order to help them expand and increase their speech and language skills during their early years.

These activities can be performed by parents or caregivers with their children during regular daily routines or playtime. Some of these activities can also take place during story time or musical sing-a-longs.

To learn more about the book, visit Miss JoJo's website, or buy a copy of the book at Authorhouse or Amazon.

“Talk, Play, and Read with Me Mommy: Interactive Activities to Enhance Your Child's Language Development from Birth to Age Five”

Author | Jo Ann Gramlich (Miss JoJo)

Genre | Children's Educational Activity Book/ Parent & Child Educational Interactive Activity Book

Publisher | Authorhouse

Published date | May 27, 2014

Book Retail Price | $16.99

Author Bio

As a speech-language pathologist, Jo Ann Gramlich (pseudonym: Miss JoJo) works with children with communication disorders. She provides evaluation and remediation services in early intervention and preschool programs at Pediatric Educational and Diagnostic Services-ECMC, Buffalo, New York.

She has a Master's degree in Speech-language Pathology from the State University of New York College at Buffalo. She has also provided speech-language therapy for children in the Buffalo Public School District of Western New York.

Miss JoJo has three books: “Talk, Play, And Read With Me Mommy,” “Talk, Play, And Read With Me Daddy,” and “Talk, Play, And Read With Me Mommy Interactive eBook.”

