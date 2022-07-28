Jean DeFreese Moore explores family and faith amid turbulent times in "A Father's Love" book 2

Jean DeFreese Moore's “A Father's Love: Justice and Forgiveness” (Covenant Books; 2021) is the second book in the Christian family/historical fiction series, following “A Father's Love: Faith and Family,” which introduced readers to Travis Britt and his family in the mid-1800s.

The narrative of the book takes place in the early 1900s in rural Kansas. “A Father's Love: Justice and Forgiveness” tells the journey of Travis' youngest son, Reid. He finishes law school, marries a beautiful Indian girl named Chipeta, and brings her home, thinking she will be safe with his family. However, a dangerous mingling of lies, crime, and secrets brings dark clouds over the Britt family.

Reid is called by God to serve justice and now struggles for his survival in the dangerous world of organized crime. His wife, meanwhile, struggles with acceptance among the people in Reid's hometown and with her own identity. Reid can't help her and his family, who also experiences prejudice against Chipeta, so he prays fervently for their safety, which he should do as his family is plagued by more troubles.

Readers of the series will love “A Father's Love: Justice and Forgiveness” as it has everything: violence, crime, action, prejudice, death and grief, romance, hatred, secrets and lies, unconditional love, and forgiveness. The story evokes pain, anger, fear, distrust, fear, and joy. Readers will be uplifted by the strong relationship the Britt family has with God.

Order a copy of Jean DeFreese Moore's “A Father's Love: Justice and Forgiveness” on Amazon and the author's website at https://www.jeandefreesemoore.com/

“A Father's Love: Justice and Forgiveness” was last displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at their exhibit at the 2022 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition.

“A Father's Love: Justice and Forgiveness”

Author | Jean DeFreese Moore

Published date | June 2021

Publisher | Covenant Books

Book retail price | $21.95

Author Bio

Jean DeFreese Moore received her Bachelors of Fine Arts degree from Louisiana Tech University. She spent most of her career in the media relations office of the athletic department at her alma mater where she was able to use her talent in desktop publishing and graphic design.

Jean's writing began in high school where she was awarded membership into Quill and Scroll, a National Honor Society for high school journalists. She continued her writing as a contributor to her hometown newspaper.

She was one of many contributing artists to paint the entry hall mural at the Lincoln Parish Historical Museum housed in the Kidd-Davis House built in 1886. She also served several years as set designer for a dance academy and has taught art at a private Christian school.

Jean is an accomplished artist. Her most recent exhibit, “The Life of Jesus in Acrylic Pour,” was shown in three separate venues in her hometown of Ruston, Louisiana. This exhibit was scheduled to be a part of the exhibit “Risen: An Easter Celebration,” which opened the same week the COVID-19 lockdown hit her city. The exhibit was quickly changed to an online exhibit and was viewed over 31k on social media and 1.2k in video form. The Jesus paintings were also a part of the exhibit “Artfinds.”

Along with her painting and writing, Jean enjoys her full-time job as grandmother to seven and part-time as church secretary. She is also involved in her church's children's ministry, active in her local Painting with Prayer group and the Community Men's Shed.

— WebWireID292284 —