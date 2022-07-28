ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition 2022 Exhibited Pearl Nsiah-Kumi's "Proof of Paternity"

ReadersMagnet displayed the Christian book “Proof of Paternity: Are You a Child of God?” by Pearl Nsiah-Kumi at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 23-28, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC.
“Proof of Paternity” aims to get people to think about their relationship with God, especially individuals who believe they are God's children but have no idea how they got there. Most Christians would say that they became Christians because of their upbringing in a church, while others will say that they became Christians because they were born into a God-fearing family.
As DNA testing can help youngsters identify their biological parents in the scientific community, in the same way, a person's character can also reveal whether or not they are a child of God.
The Bible tells people how to build a connection with God and how to live a godly life if they don't already have one. The author hopes that readers will come to terms with whether or not they have a relationship with God as they read this book.
Passionate author Pearl Nsiah-Kumi shared the Word of God – The Holy Bible, which provides the answers people seek. In it, people learn why they aren't God's children, how to become God's children, and how to demonstrate characteristics that are consistent with being God's child.
Curious to know more? Purchase a copy of Pearl Nsiah-Kumi's “Proof of Paternity: Are You a Child of God?” available at ReadersMagnet or https://pearlkumi.com/shop.
“Proof of Paternity: Are You a Child of God?”
Author | Pearl Nsiah-Kumi
Genre | Spirituality/Christianity
Publisher | ReadersMagnet
Published date | March 07, 2022
Book Retail Price| $2.99
Author
Pearl is a retired nurse and a Christian author, born in Ghana, West Africa; she's lived in the USA for over forty-five years. She's a widow with three adult children, a son-in-law, a daughter-in-law, and four grandchildren.
She enjoys writing poems and short articles based on the Bible. Her favorite topic of discussion is the love of God; she loves to share how one can have a personal relationship with God through Jesus Christ. Pearl is also a counselor at a local pregnancy clinic.
