Suey-Sen Reza's "My Bestie" Lit Up at World's Largest Library Association Gathering

“My Bestie” by Suey-Sen Reza is a heartwarming tale that beautifully illustrates the value of loving someone without conditions. This book is a touching children's tale for young readers that was published by Christian Faith Publishing.
The story focuses on the connection and development that may occur between friends. It tells about two best friends that grew up with each other, and despite their differences, they consider themselves friends who look like each other as they give significance to their friendship.
Appealing author Suey-Sen Reza draws ideas for her books from the many years she spent working as a nanny and the special connection she has always had with children. This connection has been a source of inspiration for all of her writing.
The lovely children's book “My Bestie” by Suey-Sen Reza was displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at The American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC.
Want to provide young readers with an engaging book that focuses on friendship? If this is the case, order a copy of Suey-Sen Reza's “My Bestie,” now available at Christian Faith Publishing, Amazon, Barnes & Noble and iTunes
“My Bestie”
Author | Suey-Sen Reza
Genre | Children's Book
Publisher | Christian Faith Publishing
Published date | March 2, 2022
Book Retail Price| $12.61
Author
Suey-Sen made a decision to leave her professional career and chose to become a nanny, for she felt that the impact she had on the kids was more fulfilling. The experience and relationship she has built through the years with the kids were the inspiration for her book.
