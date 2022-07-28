Wine and champagne brands pop the corks as brand values grow in post-COVID world

Moï¿½t & Chandon is the most valuable wine and champagne brand in the world, valued at US$1.4 billion

Moï¿½t & Chandon (brand value up 15% to US$1.4 billion) retains its top position as the most valuable brand in the annual ranking of the world's most valuable brands by the leading brand valuation consultancy, Brand Finance. The luxury champagne brand owned by fashion house LVMH continues to dominate the sector by increasing its network of products and introducing new product options for its growing consumer base.

Every year, leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance puts 5,000 of the world's biggest brands to the test, and publishes around 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries. The world's top 50 most valuable and strongest wine and champagne brands are included in the annual Brand Finance Wine and Champagne 50 ranking.

With pandemic travel restrictions ending, there has been a resurgence of in-person celebrations across the world, with delayed weddings, delayed family reunions, and delayed tourism creating celebratory moments for consumers globally. With Moï¿½t & Chandon building its distribution network, more customers are choosing to celebrate with their products. The brand has also increased its product offerings with new lines of wine and spirits to meet consumer demand. For instance, the brand recently introduced a new line of rosï¿½ to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee over the recent four-day long weekend in the United Kingdom.

Moï¿½t & Chandon is also the strongest wine and champagne brand with AAA- brand rating

In addition to brand value, Brand Finance determines the relative strength of brands through a balanced scorecard of metrics evaluating marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance. Compliant with ISO 20671, Brand Finance's assessment of stakeholder equity incorporates original market research data from over 100,000 respondents in more than 35 countries and across nearly 30 sectors. In addition to being the most valuable brand in the ranking, Moï¿½t & Chandon (brand value up 15% to US$1.4 billion) is also the strongest brand in the ranking with a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 82.1 out of 100 and a corresponding brand rating of AAA-.

Moï¿½t & Chandon is strengthening its branding with strong retail partnerships with luxury brands including Harrods and Selfridges. Moï¿½t & Chandon has launched a permanent champagne bar in Harrods's food hall, the first of its kind. In addition to high-end retail partners, the brand also partners with online grocery stores such as Ocado and Whole Foods to ensure availability and a strong distribution network across its target markets.

Alex Haigh, Managing Director, Brand Finance, commented:

“Over the course of the pandemic, alcoholic brands have been faced with difficult conditions including fluctuating demand due to national lockdowns across the world. The reopening of the economy has allowed the wine and champagne sector to pop many corks in celebration.”

Lindeman's achieves brand value growth of 81% and is fastest-growing wine and champagne brand in ranking

Lindeman's (brand value up 81% to US$664 million) is the fastest-growing brand in the champagne and wine ranking. The brand climbed two ranks from last year and made it into the top ten most valuable brands in this year's ranking. Earlier this year, the Australian wine brand celebrated reaching its goal of 100% carbon neutrality across its wine portfolio. The brand is also working towards transitioning to 100% renewable energy by 2024 to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute to a sustainable future. To achieve and promote its sustainable goals, Lindeman's is partnering with organisations such as the Carbon Trust and Ecologi.

View the full Brand Finance Wine and Champagne 15 report here

ENDS

Note to Editors

Every year, leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance puts 5,000 of the biggest brands to the test, and publishes nearly 100 reports, ranking brands across all sectors and countries. The world's top 50 most valuable and strongest wine and champagne brands are included in the Brand Finance Wine and Champagne 15 ranking.

Brand value is understood as the net economic benefit that a brand owner would achieve by licensing the brand in the open market. Brand strength is the efficacy of a brand's performance on intangible measures relative to its competitors.

The full ranking, additional insights, charts, more information about the methodology, and definitions of key terms are available in the Brand Finance Wine and Champagne ï¿½15 report.

— WebWireID292296 —