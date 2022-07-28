Melissa Campesi's "I Am an English-Language Learner" Featured at World's Largest Library Association Gathering

ReadersMagnet displayed Melissa Campesi's children's non-fiction book “I Am an English-Language Learner: The Real and Unique Stories of Immigrant children in America” at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 23-28, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC.
In “I Am an English-Language Learner,” eight kids from various countries talk about their experiences learning English in the United States. They discuss the things that they miss most about their home countries, how they feel about now being in the United States, and the things that they aspire to achieve in the future.
Melissa Campesi's charming book shows that people from all over the world can speak, read, and write in a wide range of languages. The stories highlight the importance of maintaining the native language of the students while simultaneously learning English as a new language. Other cultural topics the students share in the book are their unique traditions, holidays, games, and foods; demonstrating some ways in which people across the globe differ.
As a result of the wide range of backgrounds and experiences represented in the classroom, it has become clear that learning about one another is the most efficient way to impart knowledge. By sharing the stories of students learning English as a second language, this educational children's book opens the eyes of young readers to different customs and cultures all over the world.
“I Am an English-Language Learner: The Real and Unique Stories of Immigrant children in America”
Author | Melissa Campesi
Genre | Children's Non-Fiction
Publisher | Lulu Publishing Services
Published date | October 9, 2019
Book Retail | $15.60
Author
Melissa Campesi is certified as an ESL Educator in the state of New Jersey. In addition, she is a Children's Author and the Creator & Founder of the Cross-Cultural Storytelling Project. Her passion is to visit classrooms both in-person and virtually to promote the importance of learning and embracing cultural heritage. Melissa's goal for children is to develop positive identities within themselves, their peers, schools, communities, and beyond.
As a multicultural author and advocate, Melissa's mission is to foster cultural awareness in an educational setting. She is motivated to inspire children about culture through the power of storytelling because that ignites their curiosity about each other and the world around them.
“The best education comes from learning about one another.” - Melissa Campesi.
