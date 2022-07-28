Margaret Moschak shares how she learned to take care of herself after years of struggle with husband's alcoholism

Margaret Moschak found no books that can help her with her struggles coping with an alcoholic spouse or partner, so she wrote one: “My Alcoholic, My Love: My Love and Loss of an Alcoholic Husband” (Covenant Books; 2020). In her emotionally gripping memoir, she shares how she dealt with her husband Roger's heavy drinking and attained a new satisfying life for herself and her children.

“My Alcoholic, My Love” reveals the grim reality of life in homes – and relationships – strained by a loved one's alcohol abuse. Margaret's story is a story of a wife who crumbled under the weight of her husband's alcoholism over the years, a problem that took a toll on their family life, work, and sanity.

In the chapter “A Fool's Paradise,” Margaret wrote:

“The signs of alcoholism were always there, but I was too blind to see them, even though Roger and I dated off and on for over five years before we married.

“Roger usually drank to ease his way. He needed alcohol to get through social situations, and he often did become more pleasant and relaxed once he had that first drink. In my admiration for him, I managed to ignore the reality of his drinking.”

In the chapter “Early Coping,” she added:

“In my heart, I knew something was wrong, but I also knew so little about alcoholics, and what I did know didn't match with what I knew about Roger.”

The time would come when Margaret could no longer handle her husband's drinking problem. She decided she had to do something about it. So, with her sister-in-law's insistence and her friend's support, she sought out Al-Anon, which training gave her the tools, skills, and insights to cope with her husband's alcoholism – and undo the damage alcohol did to her and her children.

Read Margaret Moschak's story in “My Alcoholic, My Love: My Love and Loss of an Alcoholic Husband”. Order a copy on Amazon and the author's website at www.myalcoholicmylove.com/ .

“My Alcoholic, My Love: My Love and Loss of an Alcoholic Husband”

Author | Margaret Moschak

Published date | August 13, 2020

Publisher | Covenant Books

Book retail price | $16.62

Author Bio

Margaret Jackson Moschak has spent most of her life studying people – whether employed as a secretary in a welfare office, teaching in high school, encouraging young students to love reading, working in local politics, or managing an art exhibiting group and always searching out why people interact as they do with one another. Ms. Moschak earned an M.A. at the State University of New York at Albany. Part of a very large family of northern New York, she now lives in Ithaca, New York, where she is a Taoist Tai Chi instructor. She has three sons, a daughter, and five grandchildren.

