Raymond Roberson publishes book on the US Presidents' maxims and best traits

Now is not the time for judgment – but for appreciation for the men who served as presidents of America, from George Washington to Donald Trump. There is so much to learn from the personal, professional, and political lives of such men who once occupied the highest seat of power in the country. Author Raymond Roberson took to task to provide a summary of the life of each US President, highlight their most enduring traits, and share insights, reflections, and lessons to learn from the Presidents in his book “Presidential Maxims: Excellence In Leadership” (Volume 1) (Christian Faith Publishing; 2020).
“Presidential Maxims: Excellence In Leadership” (Volume 1) covers Millard Fillmore to George H. W. Bush, presenting these presidents according to their birthdays. This book has been the brainchild of Roberson over the past two and a half years of his life. He has spent his entire professional career reading and teaching about the various US presidents, that on the last year of his professional career, he entertained the idea of writing a book.
In writing “Presidential Maxims,” Roberson decided on each President's special personality trait that he thinks every American should learn and emulate. He also maximized the words of the Presidents themselves as their words happen to center around the traits that the author likes to identify with in each President.
When used as tools for self-reflection and personal growth, the Presidents' words, Roberson believes, could empower the reader to make their life more meaningful and effective. He wanted to leave a creative work that was based upon the best of the President's traits – traits that could make people's lives more effective in whatever endeavor they choose in their professional lives.
The author encourages the reader to ponder on the special personality traits of the US President, develop these traits, and advocate these traits to others. He hopes that his book will enable readers to actively take responsibility for their own lives.
“Presidential Maxims: Excellence In Leadership” was last displayed by self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet at their exhibit at the 2022 American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference & Exhibition.
“Presidential Maxims: Excellence In Leadership” (Volume 1)
Author | Raymond Roberson
Published date | October 26, 2020
Publisher | Christian Faith Publishing
Book retail price | $35.00
Author Bio
The author has been an award-winning educator for the past fifty years. He was educated in American History at Huntington College. He later earned his M.A. at Ball State University.
His public teaching career began in the Bluffton Harrison School District, where he taught elementary, middle, and high school Social Studies.
He left Indiana and began employment with the Houston Independent School District in 1981 in their secondary schools. In 1988, he was selected as an outstanding secondary teacher by the College of Education at the University of Texas, Austin. He was selected for inclusion in Who's Who Among America's Teachers in 2002, 2005, and 2006. He has held various leadership positions in different volunteer capacities including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Houston Tennis Association, as captain and recruiter. He has served in numerous leadership roles in professional organizations such as the regional and state teachers associations and the Council of Social Studies Teachers.
As a father to five children and grandfather to eight, he has appreciated the lessons of wisdom offered by the President's lives as he has strived to emulate them in his own personal relationships.
