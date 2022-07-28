Four Seasons Hotel Denver Announces Outdoor Cocktail Venue

Escape the hustle and bustle of downtown and experience the third-floor rooftop pool venue The Terrace, located at Four Seasons Hotel Denver, The Terrace is an urban oasis perfect for date night, a friends' night out, or an energizing lunch. This venue offers a unique ambiance with views of the Mile-High City, modern dï¿½cor and mood-inspiring market lights.

The upscale cocktail menu, available Thursday through Saturday from 6:00 to 9:00 pm, features a selection of refreshing summer drinks including the Patrï¿½n Margarita, served in a signature replica bottle that is the guest's to keep; the Millionaire cocktail, made with aged blended rum, apricot liqueur, lime juice, sloe, and house-made grenadine; and gourmet ice cream Buzz Bars, infused with alcohol.

Lunch is available at The Terrace from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday through Thursday. Enjoy fish tacos, smash burger sliders, crudo, and a selection of plant-based options including the veggie summer roll, the quinoa cashew burrito, and the acai bowl.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. While the pool and hot tub facilities are primarily available to Hotel guests and private residence owners, a pool pass can be purchased for the day at The Spa.

For more information on The Terrace, EDGE Restaurant & Bar, or The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Denver, call 303 389 3000.ï¿½

— WebWireID292282 —