Four Seasons Hotel Denver Announces Outdoor Cocktail Venue

Escape the hustle and bustle of downtown and experience the third-floor rooftop pool venue The Terrace, located at Four Seasons Hotel Denver, The Terrace is an urban oasis perfect for date night, a friends' night out, or an energizing lunch. This venue offers a unique ambiance with views of the Mile-High City, modern dï¿½cor and mood-inspiring market lights.
The upscale cocktail menu, available Thursday through Saturday from 6:00 to 9:00 pm, features a selection of refreshing summer drinks including the Patrï¿½n Margarita, served in a signature replica bottle that is the guest's to keep; the Millionaire cocktail, made with aged blended rum, apricot liqueur, lime juice, sloe, and house-made grenadine; and gourmet ice cream Buzz Bars, infused with alcohol.
Lunch is available at The Terrace from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday through Thursday. Enjoy fish tacos, smash burger sliders, crudo, and a selection of plant-based options including the veggie summer roll, the quinoa cashew burrito, and the acai bowl.
Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. While the pool and hot tub facilities are primarily available to Hotel guests and private residence owners, a pool pass can be purchased for the day at The Spa.
For more information on The Terrace, EDGE Restaurant & Bar, or The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Denver, call 303 389 3000.ï¿½
— WebWireID292282 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.