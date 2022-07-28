TIFF announces films in the Gala and Special Presentations programmes

Today, TIFF is delighted to announce the selections in the Gala and Special Presentations programmes for the 47th Toronto International Film Festival, taking place September 8–18. This list of films from the 2022 Official Selection features 18 Galas and 45 Special Presentations.
“We're excited to welcome some of the most celebrated figures in movies back to Toronto to present their Gala and Special Presentation films,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO. “With stories that span six continents and feature performances you just have to see, this lineup delivers the rich experiences we wait all year for. Cinema is alive. Red carpets are back. And the best audience in the world awaits them in Toronto.”
Alice, Darling
Mary Nighy | Canada, USA
World Premiere
Black Ice
Hubert Davis | Canada
World Premiere
Butcher's Crossing
Gabe Polsky | USA
World Premiere
The Greatest Beer Run Ever
Peter Farrelly | USA
World Premiere
The Hummingbird
Francesca Archibugi | Italy, France
World Premiere
Hunt
Lee Jung-jae | South Korea
North American Premiere
A Jazzman's Blues
Tyler Perry | USA
World Premiere
Kacchey Limbu
Shubham Yogi | India
World Premiere
Moving On
Paul Weitz | USA
World Premiere
Paris Memories
Alice Winocour | France
North American Premiere
Prisoner's Daughter
Catherine Hardwicke | USA
World Premiere
Raymond & Ray
Rodrigo Garcï¿½a | USA
World Premiere
Roost
Amy Redford | USA
World Premiere
Sidney
Reginald Hudlin | USA
World Premiere
The Son
Florian Zeller | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
OPENING NIGHT FILM
*The Swimmers
Sally El Hosaini | United Kingdom
World Premiere
What's Love Got To Do With It?
Shekhar Kapur | United Kingdom
World Premiere
*The Woman King
Gina Prince-Bythewood | USA
World Premiere
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2022
*Previously announced
Allelujah
Sir Richard Eyre | United Kingdom
World Premiere
All Quiet on the Western Front
Edward Berger | USA, Germany
World Premiere
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Martin McDonagh | United Kingdom, Ireland, USA
North American Premiere
Blueback
Robert Connolly | Australia
World Premiere
The Blue Caftan
Maryam Touzani | Morocco, France, Belgium, Denmark
North American Premiere
Broker
Hirokazu Kore-eda | South Korea
Canadian Premiere
*Brother
Clement Virgo | Canada
World Premiere
*Bros
Nicholas Stoller | USA
World Premiere
*Catherine Called Birdy
Lena Dunham | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Causeway
Lila Neugebauer | USA
World Premiere
Chevalier
Stephen Williams | USA
World Premiere
Corsage
Marie Kreutzer | Austria, France, Germany
North American Premiere
Decision to Leave
Park Chan-wook | South Korea
North American Premiere
Devotion
JD Dillard | USA
World Premiere
Driving Madeleine
Christian Carion | France
International Premiere
El Suplente
Diego Lerman | Argentina, Italy, Mexico, Spain, France
World Premiere
Empire of Light
Sam Mendes | United Kingdom, USA
Canadian Premiere
The Eternal Daughter
Joanna Hogg | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
*The Fabelmans
Steven Spielberg | USA
World Premiere
*Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rian Johnson | USA
World Premiere
Good Night Oppy
Ryan White | USA
International Premiere
The Good Nurse
Tobias Lindholm | USA
World Premiere
Holy Spider
Ali Abbasi | Denmark, Germany, Sweden, France
Canadian Premiere
Joyland
Saim Sadiq | Pakistan
North American Premiere
The King's Horseman
Biyi Bandele | Nigeria
World Premiere
The Lost King
Stephen Frears | United Kingdom
World Premiere
A Man of Reason
Jung Woo-sung | South Korea
World Premiere
The Menu
Mark Mylod | USA
World Premiere
*On the Come Up
Sanaa Lathan | USA
World Premiere
One Fine Morning
Mia Hansen-Lï¿½ve | France
Canadian Premiere
Other People's Children
Rebecca Zlotowski | France
North American Premiere
Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen | USA
North American Premiere
*My Policeman
Michael Grandage | United Kingdom
World Premiere
Nanny
Nikyatu Jusu | USA
International Premiere
No Bears
Jafar Panahi | Iran
North American Premiere
The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile
Kathlyn Horan | USA
International Premiere
Saint Omer
Alice Diop | France
North American Premiere
Sanctuary
Zachary Wigon | USA
World Premiere
Stories Not to be Told
Cesc Gay | Spain
World Premiere
Triangle of Sadness
Ruben ï¿½stlund | Sweden, United Kingdom, USA, France, Greece
North American Premiere
Walk Up
Hong Sangsoo | South Korea
World Premiere
Wendell & Wild
Henry Selick | USA
World Premiere
The Whale
Darren Aronofsky | USA
North American Premiere
Women Talking
Sarah Polley | USA
International Premiere
The Wonder
Sebastiï¿½n Lelio | United Kingdom, Ireland
Canadian Premiere
For more information, please see tiff.net.
