TIFF announces films in the Gala and Special Presentations programmes

by WebWire
July 28, 2022 2:24 PM | 4 min read

Today, TIFF is delighted to announce the selections in the Gala and Special Presentations programmes for the 47th Toronto International Film Festival, taking place September 8–18. This list of films from the 2022 Official Selection features 18 Galas and 45 Special Presentations.

“We're excited to welcome some of the most celebrated figures in movies back to Toronto to present their Gala and Special Presentation films,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO. “With stories that span six continents and feature performances you just have to see, this lineup delivers the rich experiences we wait all year for. Cinema is alive. Red carpets are back. And the best audience in the world awaits them in Toronto.”

GALA PRESENTATIONS 2022
*Previously announced

Alice, Darling
Mary Nighy | Canada, USA
World Premiere

Black Ice
Hubert Davis | Canada
World Premiere

Butcher's Crossing
Gabe Polsky | USA
World Premiere

The Greatest Beer Run Ever
Peter Farrelly | USA
World Premiere

The Hummingbird
Francesca Archibugi | Italy, France
World Premiere

Hunt
Lee Jung-jae | South Korea
North American Premiere

A Jazzman's Blues
Tyler Perry | USA
World Premiere

Kacchey Limbu
Shubham Yogi | India
World Premiere

Moving On
Paul Weitz | USA
World Premiere

Paris Memories
Alice Winocour | France
North American Premiere

Prisoner's Daughter
Catherine Hardwicke | USA
World Premiere

Raymond & Ray
Rodrigo Garcï¿½a | USA
World Premiere

Roost
Amy Redford | USA
World Premiere

Sidney
Reginald Hudlin | USA
World Premiere

The Son
Florian Zeller | United Kingdom
North American Premiere

OPENING NIGHT FILM
*The Swimmers
Sally El Hosaini | United Kingdom
World Premiere

What's Love Got To Do With It?
Shekhar Kapur | United Kingdom
World Premiere

*The Woman King
Gina Prince-Bythewood | USA
World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2022
*Previously announced

Allelujah
Sir Richard Eyre | United Kingdom
World Premiere

All Quiet on the Western Front
Edward Berger | USA, Germany
World Premiere

The Banshees Of Inisherin
Martin McDonagh | United Kingdom, Ireland, USA
North American Premiere

Blueback
Robert Connolly | Australia
World Premiere

The Blue Caftan
Maryam Touzani | Morocco, France, Belgium, Denmark
North American Premiere

Broker
Hirokazu Kore-eda | South Korea
Canadian Premiere

*Brother
Clement Virgo | Canada
World Premiere

*Bros
Nicholas Stoller | USA
World Premiere

*Catherine Called Birdy
Lena Dunham | United Kingdom
World Premiere

Causeway
Lila Neugebauer | USA
World Premiere

Chevalier
Stephen Williams | USA
World Premiere

Corsage
Marie Kreutzer | Austria, France, Germany
North American Premiere

Decision to Leave
Park Chan-wook | South Korea
North American Premiere

Devotion
JD Dillard | USA
World Premiere

Driving Madeleine
Christian Carion | France
International Premiere

El Suplente
Diego Lerman | Argentina, Italy, Mexico, Spain, France
World Premiere

Empire of Light
Sam Mendes | United Kingdom, USA
Canadian Premiere

The Eternal Daughter
Joanna Hogg | United Kingdom
North American Premiere

*The Fabelmans
Steven Spielberg | USA
World Premiere

*Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rian Johnson | USA
World Premiere

Good Night Oppy
Ryan White | USA
International Premiere

The Good Nurse
Tobias Lindholm | USA
World Premiere

Holy Spider
Ali Abbasi | Denmark, Germany, Sweden, France
Canadian Premiere

Joyland
Saim Sadiq | Pakistan
North American Premiere

The King's Horseman
Biyi Bandele | Nigeria
World Premiere

The Lost King
Stephen Frears | United Kingdom
World Premiere

A Man of Reason
Jung Woo-sung | South Korea
World Premiere

The Menu
Mark Mylod | USA
World Premiere

*On the Come Up
Sanaa Lathan | USA
World Premiere

One Fine Morning
Mia Hansen-Lï¿½ve | France
Canadian Premiere

Other People's Children
Rebecca Zlotowski | France
North American Premiere

Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen | USA
North American Premiere

*My Policeman
Michael Grandage | United Kingdom
World Premiere

Nanny
Nikyatu Jusu | USA
International Premiere

No Bears
Jafar Panahi | Iran
North American Premiere

The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile
Kathlyn Horan | USA
International Premiere

Saint Omer
Alice Diop | France
North American Premiere

Sanctuary
Zachary Wigon | USA
World Premiere

Stories Not to be Told
Cesc Gay | Spain
World Premiere

Triangle of Sadness
Ruben ï¿½stlund | Sweden, United Kingdom, USA, France, Greece
North American Premiere

Walk Up
Hong Sangsoo | South Korea
World Premiere

Wendell & Wild
Henry Selick | USA
World Premiere

The Whale
Darren Aronofsky | USA
North American Premiere

Women Talking
Sarah Polley | USA
International Premiere

The Wonder
Sebastiï¿½n Lelio | United Kingdom, Ireland
Canadian Premiere

For more information, please see tiff.net.

