Betcris presenta nuevos patrocinios en Panamï¿½

Betcris confirmï¿½ la firma de nuevas alianzas. En esta ocasiï¿½n los equipos Herrera Futbol Club y Veraguas United de la Liga Panameï¿½a de Fï¿½tbol, eligieron a Betcris como patrocinador exclusivo en la categorï¿½a de Apuestas Deportivas.
Estos acuerdos le permiten a Betcris tener presencia en los estadios de fï¿½tbol en las provincias de Herrera y Veraguas, donde se jugarï¿½n los partidos del Torneo de Clausura 2022 de la Liga Panameï¿½a de Fï¿½tbol, que iniciï¿½ este 15 de julio.
Estos nuevos patrocinios mejoran no solo la presencia de marca de Betcris en el mercado panameï¿½o, sino que le trae nuevas y mejores opciones recreativas de apuestas a los jugadores deportivos, ya que, por primer aï¿½o, la empresa lï¿½der en Latinoamï¿½rica ofrecerï¿½ apuestas locales a esta liga.
A Betcris tambiï¿½n se le otorgarï¿½n derechos de uso de imï¿½genes de los equipos, incluido el uso de los logotipos y los jugadores. Los equipos ofrecerï¿½n exposiciï¿½n de la marca en sus camisetas oficiales y de entrenamiento, en sus estadios y tambiï¿½n en sus redes sociales.
Estas alianzas confirman el compromiso y reputaciï¿½n de Betcris de apoyar a las comunidades deportivas en toda Amï¿½rica Latina. El apoyo al deporte panameï¿½o es primordial en la estrategia de Betcris, ya que promoviendo la prï¿½ctica del deporte se construye una sociedad mï¿½s sana.
Betcris se ha dedicado a expandir el conocimiento de su marca a travï¿½s del establecimiento de relaciones en toda Amï¿½rica Latina. Ademï¿½s de los acuerdos de patrocinio que ha desarrollado en varios paï¿½ses de Latinoamï¿½rica, tambiï¿½n es socio oficial de apuestas Major League Baseball en Amï¿½rica Latina y socio oficial de apuestas de la Liga Nacional de Fï¿½tbol en Amï¿½rica Latina hispanohablante.
