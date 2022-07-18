Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack: Pokï¿½mon Puzzle League is now available!

Join Ash, Brock, Misty, and many more characters from the Pokï¿½mon animated series as they compete for the title of Pokï¿½mon Puzzle Master. Match three or more blocks of the same color and pull off chains and combos! There are also six different modes to discover.
Can you be a Pokï¿½mon Puzzle Master?
Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can now play the Pokï¿½mon Puzzle League game, which originally released on the Nintendo 64™ system in 2000.
The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack plan gives you a few perks: You get all the benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online membership, access to a selection of Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games, and access to select DLC** (Animal Crossing™: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise, Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass, and Splatoon™ 2: Octo Expansion).
Nintendo Switch Online – Expansion Pack membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required to play the Nintendo 64 - Nintendo Switch Online and SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online collection of games. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online.
*Full version of game required to use DLC. Sold separately.
— WebWireID291783 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.