Johnson & Johnson's Executive Vice President, General Counsel Michael Ullmann to Retire; Elizabeth Forminard Named General Counsel, Effective October 17, 2022

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:ï¿½JNJ) today announced that Michael (Mike) Ullmann will retire from his position as Executive Vice President, General Counsel at the end of this year, following 33 years of leadership and service to the Company. Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Ullmann has worked with the organization's Board of Directors and partnered with four company CEOs to shape and grow Johnson & Johnson into the most broadly based healthcare company in the world.

He will be succeeded in this role by Elizabeth (Liz) Forminard, a strong Credo-based leader who has had an exceptional career with depth and breadth across the Company's Pharmaceutical, MedTech, and Consumer Health sectors. Ms. Forminard will also be appointed as a member of Johnson & Johnson's Executive Committee, effective October 17, 2022. Mr. Ullmann and Ms. Forminard will work together during a transition period until Mr. Ullmann's retirement at the end of this year.

“For three decades, Mike set the standard for Credo leadership at the Company. I thank him for his unwavering commitment to help deliver on Our Purpose of advancing health for humanity,” said Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson. “Throughout his tenure, Mike has guided the company through an evolving global environment with respect and clarity, always keeping our patients and customers at the center of all decisions.”

Mr. Ullmann joined Johnson & Johnson as a mergers & acquisitions attorney in 1989 and has since held positions of increasing responsibility in the Company's Law Department, ultimately serving as General Counsel for the past 11 years. During this time, Mr. Ullmann has led the Company through complex matters while ensuring all Company standards and policies reflect the needs of a changing world and a new generation of employees, underscoring a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and reinforcing the Company's dedication to the health of humanity. A dedicated advocate for DEI, he has also served as the executive sponsor for the Company's Hispanic and Latino employee resource group and as a member of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, an organization that works to build a more open and diverse legal profession.

Liz Forminard has been with Johnson & Johnson for 16 years, having served as General Counsel across each of the Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health and MedTech sectors, as well as Worldwide Vice President leading the Corporate Governance function, and numerous other functional and business-facing roles during this time. Throughout her tenure on the Law Department Executive Committee (LDEC), Ms. Forminard has built and led global teams who share her passion for the role legal can play in driving innovation and influencing the external environment to enable positive patient outcomes. In her most recent role, Ms. Forminard served as General Counsel for the Pharmaceuticals Legal Group and member of the Pharmaceuticals Group Operating Committee, leading the legal function globally for the sector and for Johnson & Johnson Global External Innovation and Global Public Health, where she drove programs to ensure optimal, aligned intellectual property, regulatory and commercial strategies internally, and helped to shape the global healthcare environment externally.

“I'm thrilled to appoint Liz to this important role and will lean on her strong business acumen and understanding of patient and customer needs during this pivotal time at our Company,” said Mr. Duato. “I'm confident her distinguished experience and leadership will help us find new pathways to bring innovative healthcare solutions to those in need all over the world.”

About Johnson & Johnson

Cautions Concerning Forward Looking Statements

