South Pars 5th Refinery Supplies 6 mb of Gas Condensate in 1st Q

The director of the fifth refinery of South Pars Gas Complex said the plant supplied 6 million barrels of gas condensate in the first 3 months of the current calendar year, which began on March 21.

Mohammad Shafi Moazeni said South Pars Gas Complex is now the largest supplier of the country's gas, which produces more than 75% of the country's natural gas by operating 12 refineries and one refinery that is being prepared for startup.

He added that by taking significant and innovative measures, relying on local savvy and abilities and supporting manufacturers and knowledge-based companies, in the first three months of this year, more than 6.169 million barrels of gas condensate was produced in the fourth and fifth phases of South Pars.

The official further said that 566 tons of ethane and 27,226 tons of propane were also produced during this period.

The director of the fifth refinery of the South Pars Gas Complex also noted the production of other products in the refinery, and said: “More than 31,986 tons of butane, 725,806 tons of gas condensate and 11,342 tons of granulated sulfur were also produced during this period.

— WebWireID291811 —