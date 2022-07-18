Pony Cars Power Onto Stamps

What:
The U.S. Postal Service will commemorate the heyday of the pony car era with five new stamps featuring some of the most famous examples of these youth-oriented vehicles.
The first-day-of-issue event for the Pony Cars Forever stamp will be held at theï¿½Great American Stamp Showï¿½in partnership with theï¿½American Philatelic Society. The ceremony is free and open to the public. News of the stamp is being shared with the hashtagï¿½#PonyCarsStamps.
Who:
Scott Bombaugh, chief technology officer and executive vice president, U.S. Postal Service.
When:
Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. PT
Where:
Great American Stamp Show
SAFE Credit Union Convention Center
1400 J Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
RSVP:
Dedication ceremony attendees are encouraged to RSVP at:ï¿½usps.com/ponycars.
Background:
In the 1960s, a new breed of vehicle began appearing on our nation's roads. Over the past six decades, fast and fun pony cars have become a uniquely American obsession. Since their emergence, these performance coupes and convertibles have brought a youthful spirit to the automotive world.
In the mid-to-late 20th century, American automakers began catering to a segment of their customer base that was rapidly growing — younger drivers. These drivers craved sporty, affordable cars that looked and felt different from what was in their parents' garages. Several manufacturers initially produced models that fit that description, but the pony car trend did not begin in earnest until 1964.
By the time of the 1970s energy crisis, sales of the once ubiquitous pony cars had begun to decline. But by the end of the decade, the cars had a resurgence. Pony cars were cultural icons; throughout the 1970s, they appeared in many television shows and movies.
Since then, the popularity of pony cars has ebbed and flowed. But over the past two decades, automakers have reintroduced many of the beloved models first launched in the genre's heyday. Today, adventurous young — and young-at-heart— drivers enjoy the thrill of driving pony cars.
Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through theï¿½Postal Storeï¿½atï¿½usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail throughï¿½USA Philatelicï¿½or at Post Office locations nationwide.
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
ï¿½
— WebWireID291815 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.