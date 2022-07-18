Elsevier partners with the Society for Mucosal Immunology to publish Mucosal Immunology

Theï¿½Society for Mucosal Immunologyï¿½(SMI), the preeminent international community of researchers working together to advance the field of mucosal immunology and improve health worldwide, andï¿½Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, are delighted to announce a new partnership to publish SMI's official journal,ï¿½Mucosal Immunology. The journal will transition to gold open access, making articles immediately and permanently available for everyone to read, download, copy and distribute. It will be hosted on Elsevier's leading online platform,ï¿½ScienceDirect, beginning January 2023.

SMI's decision to partner with Elsevier furthers its ongoing mission to directly support research and education and foster communication and collaboration in the field of mucosal immunology. Transitioning its journal from its current subscription model to gold open access clearly reflects its commitment to make its content more easily accessible and drive innovation in the field.

SMI President Michael McGuckin, PhD, said: “We welcome Elsevier as our new publisher and look forward to taking advantage of its publishing expertise and commitment to open science as we continue our journey to increase the visibility and influence ofï¿½Mucosal Immunologyï¿½together. It is clear from our early interactions with Elsevier staff and leadership that this will be a partnership in the truest sense of the word and enable us to build upon the journal's high standards and further enhance its global prominence.”

Since 1990, mucosal immunology has expanded from what many considered a niche discipline to one of the hottest areas in immunobiology today, underpinned by interactions with the microbiome and nervous system that have profound implications for health and disease. The journal fosters cross-fertilization between scientists, clinical researchers and industry professionals across a broad spectrum of specialties working on pathways of immunity and inflammation at barrier surfaces. They rely onï¿½Mucosal Immunologyï¿½for the very latest robust, cutting-edge original research and reviews in basic, translational and clinical science.

The journal has earned a strong reputation for publishing papers based on the quality of the science, its rapid and rigorous peer review, and its contributions to advancing the field. This is demonstrated by its impressive 2021 Journal Impact Factor of 8.701* and a steadily increasing online and social media community.

Mucosalï¿½Immunology's eminent international editorial board under the continued leadership of Editor-in-Chief Ben Marsland, PhD, ensures that this high quality, peer-reviewed journal will continue to be an authoritative resource for the community it serves.

“The editorial board and I are tremendously excited for the opportunity to partner with Elsevier to publishï¿½Mucosal Immunology,” said Professor. Marsland. “I have every confidence that support from the Elsevier team will foster even greater success in our ongoing efforts to publish novel, transformative, and clinically relevant science. On behalf ofï¿½Mucosal Immunology'sï¿½editors, editorial staff, reviewers, and authors, I want to welcome our new partner.

Ben Marsland, PhD

Elsevier is firmly committed to the continuity of the journal's rigorous editorial process and accessibility of content, and further solidifyingï¿½Mucosal Immunology's reputation.

“We are delighted that SMI has selected Elsevier as its publishing partner. By combining their expertise with Elsevier's industry-leading resources for authors, editors, peer reviewers and readers, we will ensure the best possible support for SMI's mission and community. By working together, we can achieve a more inclusive, collaborative and transparent world of research,” stated Louise Curtis, Senior Vice President, Life Sciences & Social Sciences, at Elsevier.

“Mucosal Immunologyï¿½is a great asset to the Elsevier immunology journal portfolio, and we look forward to helping the society and their journal navigate a successful transition to full open access status,” added Jenny Henzen, Elsevier's Publisher for Immunology.

*Journal Citation Reports, Clarivate, 2022

###

Aboutï¿½Mucosal Immunology

Mucosal Immunologyï¿½is the official publication of theï¿½Society for Mucosal Immunologyï¿½(SMI). It aims to provide a forum for both basic and clinical scientists to discuss all aspects of immunity and inflammation involving barrier tissues. The journal reflects the interests of scientists studying gastrointestinal, pulmonary, nasopharyngeal, oral, ocular, genitourinary and skin immunology through the publication of original research articles, scholarly reviews, and timely commentaries. Publication of basic, translational, and clinical studies are given equal consideration. In addition,ï¿½Mucosal Immunologyï¿½aims to provide a primary method of communication for the SMI governing board and its members through the publication of society news, announcements of planned meetings and conferences, discussions of policy concerns, and advertisements for job and training opportunities. Beginning January 2023, all articles will be published as gold open access through CC BY licenses.

About the Society for Mucosal Immunology (SMI)

Theï¿½Society for Mucosal Immunologyï¿½was formed in 1987 to advance research and education related to the field of mucosal immunology. With a mission to support research and education, and foster communication and collaboration in the field of mucosal immunology, the society represents a diverse group of over 700 scientists and clinicians from all over the world.ï¿½https://www.socmucimm.org

About the Editor-in-Chief

Ben Marslandï¿½completed his PhD in Immunology at Otago University and the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, Wellington, New Zealand. He then spent 14 years in Switzerland, first at the ETH Zï¿½rich and then as a Cloetta Medical Research Fellow at the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV). During that period, he received the ETH Latsis Prize, the Leenaards Prize and the ERS COPD Research Award. Since 2018, Ben is aï¿½veskiï¿½innovation fellow, NHMRC Senior Research Fellow and Professor in the Department of Immunology and Pathology within the Central Clinical School at Monash University. He also maintains a visiting professorship at the University of Lausanne and CHUV. The focus of Ben's lab revolves around the microbiome in the gut, lung and skin and how it influences asthma, respiratory viral infections and lung fibrosis.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics,ï¿½Elsevierï¿½helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.

Elsevier employs 8,700 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such asï¿½ScienceDirect,ï¿½Scopus,ï¿½SciVal,ï¿½ClinicalKeyï¿½andï¿½Sherpathï¿½support strategicï¿½research management,ï¿½R&D performance,ï¿½clinical decision support, andï¿½health education. Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our over 2,700 digitized journals, includingï¿½The Lancetï¿½andï¿½Cell; our over 43,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such asï¿½Gray's Anatomy. With theï¿½Elsevier Foundationï¿½and our externalï¿½Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board, we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advanceï¿½inclusion and diversityï¿½in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part ofï¿½RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.ï¿½www.elsevier.com.

