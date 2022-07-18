White Paper on Operator Data Storage Power Index Released to Shape Future Data Infrastructure

An International Data Corporation (IDC) white paper Telco Operator Data Storage Power Index, sponsored by Huawei, was released during Win-Winï¿½Huawei Innovation Week.

This white paper is the first in the industry to systematically elaborate on research into operator data storage across multiple areas. It proposes five core indicators for measuring data storage capabilities, alongside a three-layer evaluation system for measuring these indicators. The paper also identifies four future trends in the target architecture for operator data storage. The paper is intended as a guide and reference for operators' digital infrastructure development in the digital economy era.

Dr. Peter Zhou, Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei Data Storage Product Line, believes that carriers are concerned about maximizing the value of data and measuring the effectiveness of data storage, management, and utilization within data infrastructure. Dr. Zhou pointed out that Huawei has invested heavily in data storage for more than a decade, and the company's data storage products have served over 400 operators in more than 150 countries and regions around the world. Theï¿½Telco Operator Data Storage Power Indexï¿½white paper is the result of close collaboration between Huawei and IDC, made possible through extensive communication with experts, customers, and partners in the industry. The paper aims to establish a system for evaluating data storage power, enabling operators to comprehensively assess their data infrastructure and ensure it becomes stable, reliable, and efficient.

Thomas Zhou, Vice President of IDC China, noted that 95% of operators have an urgent need to optimize their IT infrastructure. He added that the digital economy will logically lead to future digital infrastructure, and that storage power is a pillar of such infrastructure. Zhou went on to explain that this white paper focuses on five core capability indicators for the storage power of operators' data infrastructure: Security and Resiliency, Real-time Agility, Energy Efficiency, Intelligent Management, and Data Innovation. In addition, the paper establishes a three-layer evaluation system for measuring these capabilities, consisting of the operator region layer, data center layer, and storage device layer. The paper thus identifies four trends in the target architecture for operator data storage: core services on flash storage, massive distributed data, intelligent O&M, and storage as a service.

Through the study and evaluation of the core capability indicators for operators' data storage power, and by identifying future trends in operators' data management, theï¿½Telco Operator Data Storage Power Indexï¿½white paper will help operators build higher-quality data infrastructure to achieve digital transformation and new growth.

The Win-Winï¿½Huawei Innovation Week is held from July 18 to July 21 in Shenzhen, China. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we dive into topics such as 5.5G, green development, and digital transformation to envision shared success in the digital economy. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/winwin-innovation-week.

— WebWireID291817 —