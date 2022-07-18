Westford, Massachusetts Nutrition & Wellness Consultant Accidentally Cured Her Depression, Writes Second Book

Cheryl A Major, Certified Nutrition & Wellness Consultant and Westford, Massachusetts resident, has announced her second book, “The Major Method” has been published and is available on Amazon.

In “The Major Method,” she has pulled back the curtain revealing more of the secrets that changed her life forever and helped her eliminate decades of struggle with chronic depression. The response to her first book, “Eat Your Blues Away” was so great she felt compelled to share additional information and answer questions she was asked by readers of that first book. Cheryl's previous experience in this field includes her very active blogs https://ThinStrongHealthy.com and https://MajorUpbeatMe.com and a membership site, The Healthy Eating Club.

“So many people asked me what I took off my plate – what I stopped eating to get rid of my depression that I had to write more about it. The truth was, as I wrote in 'Eat Your Blues Away,' my recovery was a complete accident. At the time of the first book, I hadn't really connected the dots; I didn't understand what I had done to create such a miracle in my own life. As I began to piece together what had happened and to truly understand how I 'disappeared' my own depression, I felt a responsibility to those who are still suffering to write this second book.”

To share that message with as many people as possible, Cheryl has a podcast: “Major Health Tips in Digestible Bites.” During the short, easy to consume episodes, she shares important information and also interviews others who have stories to tell.

Major looks forward to sharing what she's learned and experienced with the goal of being able to help others understand how to regain and maintain good mental and physical health using moderate exercise and good, whole healthy food. “Small steps for big changes” is her message, “because it's not a diet; it's a lifestyle!” There are resources, free recipes and updated information to help you be the healthiest of you on her website, https://ThinStrongHealthy.com

If you'd like additional information, please email her at Cheryl@ThinStrongHealthy.com

