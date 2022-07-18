Westford, Massachusetts Nutrition & Wellness Consultant Accidentally Cured Her Depression, Writes Second Book

Cheryl A Major, Certified Nutrition & Wellness Consultant and Westford, Massachusetts resident, has announced her second book, “The Major Method” has been published and is available on Amazon.
In “The Major Method,” she has pulled back the curtain revealing more of the secrets that changed her life forever and helped her eliminate decades of struggle with chronic depression. The response to her first book, “Eat Your Blues Away” was so great she felt compelled to share additional information and answer questions she was asked by readers of that first book. Cheryl's previous experience in this field includes her very active blogs https://ThinStrongHealthy.com and https://MajorUpbeatMe.com and a membership site, The Healthy Eating Club.
“So many people asked me what I took off my plate – what I stopped eating to get rid of my depression that I had to write more about it. The truth was, as I wrote in 'Eat Your Blues Away,' my recovery was a complete accident. At the time of the first book, I hadn't really connected the dots; I didn't understand what I had done to create such a miracle in my own life. As I began to piece together what had happened and to truly understand how I 'disappeared' my own depression, I felt a responsibility to those who are still suffering to write this second book.”
To share that message with as many people as possible, Cheryl has a podcast: “Major Health Tips in Digestible Bites.” During the short, easy to consume episodes, she shares important information and also interviews others who have stories to tell.
Major looks forward to sharing what she's learned and experienced with the goal of being able to help others understand how to regain and maintain good mental and physical health using moderate exercise and good, whole healthy food. “Small steps for big changes” is her message, “because it's not a diet; it's a lifestyle!” There are resources, free recipes and updated information to help you be the healthiest of you on her website, https://ThinStrongHealthy.com
If you'd like additional information, please email her at Cheryl@ThinStrongHealthy.com
— WebWireID291756 —
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.