NASA Doctor Holoported through Space to Keynote at ConV2X Telehealth 2022

ConV2X Telehealth 2022 is pleased to announce Josef Schmid, NASA Flight Surgeon and Major General (retired), Mobilization Assistant to the Surgeon General of the Air Force, will be the Distinguished Keynote Speaker on October 11, at Florida International University, Miami, FL.
Dr. Schmid is one of the first humans to be “holoported” into space, visiting the International Space Station, contributing to the design and development of true Web3, where telehealth and medical training will accelerate creating the dimension in medicine.
“It is a brand new way of human exploration where our human entity is able to travel off the planet,” our physical body is not there, but our human entity absolutely is there," stated Dr. Schmid.
Dr. Schmid has been a crew surgeon for shuttle missions STS-116, STS-120, STS-126 and for multiple long duration missions supporting the International Space Station including Soyuz launches and landing operations in Kazakhstan for expeditions 18, 24, 29, 39, 48, 56, and 63. He serves as the Lead for Medical Operations for the new Orion vehicle and Artemis Missions that will return humans to the moon. He is the previous lead for Space Medicine Training, responsible for training medical students, other flight surgeons, astronaut crew medical officers and biomedical engineers, former Co-director for the Aerospace Medicine Residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston. He has led missions teaching lifesaving surgical skills in Nepal, Rwanda, Mexico, Romania, Bosnia and SriLanka.
The planned keynote address titled “Challenges and Opportunities in Space Medicine, Space Flight, and Holoportation,” will include a “tour” of Space Medicine origins, space telemedicine, the Holoportation Project, and new technologies and opportunities for collaboration and problem solving with NASA.
The theme for the 2022 ConV2X event is Integrated Telehealth – Problems, Solution, Future. Content will challenge leaders in the field to image the possibilities of integrated cross border telehealth and medicine.
The event will be held at Florida International University Biscayne Bay Campus, North Miami, FL, on October 11, 2022, and co-located with a leading data science event sponsored by the university.
For event details and registration, please visit https://telehealth2022.conv2xsymposium.com/
