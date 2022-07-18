'Heaven Within: Restoring Wholeness For Better Leadership' Is Now FREE to Download for Five Days (18/07/22)

Candace Mae is proud to present the Kinde edition of her utterly transformative memoir-cum-guide 'Heaven Within: Restoring Wholeness For Better Leadership'. Delving into a vast range of topics, from intergenerational trauma to abundance vs scarcity mindsets to (perhaps most importantly) how to truly live in and through Christ, 'Heaven Within' is a deeply impactful ode to a life lived holistically through Christ's love. Heartfelt, illuminating, and above all life-changing, 'Heaven Within: Restoring Wholeness For Better Leadership' will not only alter your approach to business, but also your entire philosophy for life.

As leaders, we all want to positively touch the lives of others; to catalyse a chain reaction of positivity and productivity. Yet while well-intentioned, many find themselves lost, misguided, on their path of authority—and it is in answer to this misalignment that Candace Mae presents her own teachings and learnings. Most importantly, Candace Mae illuminates for the reader the true power (in leadership and in life) of living through Christ so that we can transform ourselves into something so much more enlightened, so much more whole—and, in turn, lead with love. It is through Candace's God Stories that she endeavours to act as a steppingstone to your developing an authentic discipleship with Christ—a course of action that promises transformational results for you and your business. 'Heaven Within: Restoring Wholeness For Better Leadership' is a beautifully woven, candidly told guide to discovering the Truth so we can change the world through ripple effects and lead with love.

'Heaven Within: Restoring Wholeness For Better Leadership' is now Free and Available for Download on Amazon for Five Days (July 18, 2022, through to July 22, 2022) at: www.amazon.com/dp/B09ZLHSZ2G.

More Information:

To schedule an interview about this press release, please contact Onyx Publishing's Author Liaison team at service@onyxpublishing.com.

About the Author:

Candace Mae is the founder of Candace Mae Training and Services, a business consulting and training company. Executive Program Certified as an independent affiliate with Maxwell Leadership Foundation, Candace calls upon her unique experience, education, gifts/talents, and palpable direct yet warm personality to provide an in-depth training and coaching experience—augmented with consulting, as needed. In this way, Candace Mae transforms the lives, relationships, and businesses of her clients.

Candace Mae's skills were honed over the course of her twenty years of working as a project manager with cross-functional teams and consultants worldwide to implement Enterprise Resource Planning systems, modifications, and re-engineering workflows. These systems integrated the management of core business processes for corporate and higher educational institutions. Now, Candace Mae incorporates change management principles when helping clients and businesses to embrace change.

With strong administrative and teaching skills, combined with experience in a wide scope of business industries, the expertise she brings to each client presents a critical intersection of the world-class training she has received and her own hard-fought experience and authored material.

Candace Mae lives north of sunny San Diego, CA, near her oldest daughter's family. During her down time, she enjoys spending time in nature with her three beautiful grandchildren.

