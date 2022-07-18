Debuting in Seoul, Nike Style is Part Retail, Part Creative Studio

What to Know
- As a retail experience, the Nike Style concept helps expand the definition of sport — as a remixed expression of sports retail culture that blurs the line between physical and digital.
- Nike Style doors feature gender agnostic lifestyle product zones for fleece, tops, sport lifestyle footwear and accessories as well as locally curated collections.
- A second Nike Style door will open in Shanghai in Fall 2022. Following the initial doors in Korea and China, the Nike Style concept will expand into other countries in the future.
Nike's newest retail concept, Nike Style, opens in Seoul. It serves a distinct sport lifestyle audience through the lens of style, featuring gender-agnostic zones for fleece, tops, footwear, accessories, and other style-led collections.
Consumers are able to shop floors of seasonal product in addition to locally curated collections that are resonant to the area. This first door is located in the Hongdae neighborhood, known for its art, music, dance, and fashion culture, surrounded by local shops, clubs and entertainment.
Nike has launched many of its most innovative retail concepts and experiences in Seoul, including Nike Rise, which bridges digital and physical to create immersive store experiences, and now Nike Style. The Hongdae neighborhood holds a strong relationship with the sneaker and neighborhood-retail community. With the Style retail concept, Nike helps broaden the aperture of sport retail culture by continuing to blend physical and digital experiences.
A key focus of the door is how it offers unique digital-physical spaces for consumers to express their personal style together. A content studio for local creatives, product experts, and shoppers opens up space for the community to create content on their own social media channels with customizable backdrops. Throughout the store, QR codes offer augmented reality experiences related to product innovation and even the surrounding art installations. The Style door delivers other unique community experiences like Nike By You workshops and SNKRS Lounge events for Nike Members celebrating local sneaker culture.
The Nike Style concept is set to expand both regionally and internationally. A second Nike Style door will open in Shanghai in Fall 2022. Following the initial doors in Korea and China, the Nike Style concept will expand into other countries in the future.
WebWireID291792
