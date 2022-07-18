Greater Bay Fintech Talent Initiative Launched in Partnership with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Bloomberg and the Hong Kong United Youth Association

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority ('HKMA'), Bloomberg and the Hong Kong United Youth Association ('HKUYA') today launched an innovative new initiative aimed at bridging a potential technology skills gap in Hong Kong. With the Greater Bay Area ('GBA') aiming to bring the economic area of Southern China closer together, this initiative is designed to accelerate local talent development and equip students with relevant skills and knowledge for a digitally integrated financial region.

Alongside HKMA, in its capacity as the convening partner, and Bloomberg and HKUYA as the organizing partners, more than 20 corporations are supporting the initiative by providing students with technical training, networking opportunities and bespoke mentorship. These will also be conducted by the corporate partners to help students prepare for a successful career in financial technology.

“To capture the tremendous opportunities brought about by fintech development and the GBA, sufficient talent support in the region would be indispensable,” said Eddie Yue, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. “Under our multi-faceted “Fintech 2025” strategy, the HKMA has been playing a pivotal role in nurturing young and innovative fintech talent in Hong Kong. As the convening partner, we are delighted to witness and support the launch of this initiative, which echoes our vision of cultivating fully-fledged fintech talent.”

“We expect the GBA integration to drive rapid growth in digital and finance jobs these next few years, especially in Hong Kong,” said Alex Yeung, the Chairman at Hong Kong United Youth Association. “Hong Kong's role as a premier international finance hub is crucial to GBA's growth and development, and we expect Hong Kong talent to be among the most sought-after candidates for new Fintech roles. We welcome the participation of so many of Hong Kong's leading institutions in this initiative and we are proud to be partnering with HKMA and Bloomberg to support Hong Kong youth.”

This initiative forms part of Bloomberg's global Corporate Philanthropy program, which works with a network of non-profit partners to ensure more individuals from underserved communities have the relevant skills and experience for employment and entrepreneurship.

“Bloomberg has always sought practical ways to make a positive impact on the communities in which we operate,” said Bing Li, Head of Asia-Pacific for Bloomberg. “This particular initiative speaks to our unique ability to convene Hong Kong's financial community and provide them with the opportunity to share their expertise with local students through our philanthropic engagements. We look forward to seeing the positive impact as these students embark on an exciting career in technology and finance in the GBA.”

Convening Partner:

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority

Organizing Partners:

Bloomberg L.P.

Hong Kong United Youth Association

Strategic Partner:

Financial Services Development Council

Corporate Partners:

Ant Group

Bank of America

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

China Guangfa Bank Co., Ltd. Hong Kong Branch

Citi

Credit Suisse

CSOP Asset Management Limited

DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited

Franklin Templeton

Goldman Sachs

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

HSBC Bank

Huatai International

J.P. Morgan

KPMG China

Polymer Capital Management (HK) Limited

Royal Bank of Canada

Taiping Financial Holdings Company Limited

Welab Bank Limited

ZA Bank

— WebWireID291786 —