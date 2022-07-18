The Rafa Nadal Open by Sotheby's International Realty returns to Manacor

After three successful editions, the Rafa Nadal Open by Sotheby´s International Realty will be back at the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar from 29 August to 4 September. Fans making the trip to the event will enjoy a genuine tennis fest where entry, once again, will be free of charge.
In the first edition, held in 2018, Australian player Bernard Tomic became the first man in the winners' circle at a tournament that was won by the Finnish Emil Ruusuvuori in 2019 and Slovakian player Luckas Lacko in 2021. The ATP Challenger Tour tournament has now established itself as one of the events of the summer in Mallorca, attracting 10,000 spectators to every edition, and is now preparing to welcome elite international players as in previous years. Fans that have previously packed the stands of the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar have had the opportunity to watch, among others, ex-world number 1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray, young hopefuls such as Carlos Alcaraz and legends of Spanish tennis in Fernando Verdasco and Pablo Andújar.
Rafa himself, who won two Challenger titles as a teenager in Barletta (Italy) and El Espinar (Segovia) has urged everyone to enjoy the tournament, which he attended as a spectator last year: “It means a lot to us to be able to enjoy a week of very high level tennis in Manacor. I think that in previous years everyone had a very good time, as apart from watching great tennis, they were able to enjoy activities and leisure. I think that for the tennis players that come to the Academy, they know that they are in a fantastic place to play a tournament, as everything they need is readily available at the facilities, which they appreciate and later want to return to. We are confident that the Challenger event will be a success once more this year. At the Academy we continue to commit to growth and organising events. We'll try to continue progressing in that regard”
The Rafa Nadal Open by Sotheby´s International Realty, which kicks off on 29 August, will include a wide range of leisure activities, music and gastronomy to complement everything taking place on the courts.
As with the previous two editions, tickets will be free and fans can download them in the coming weeks on the website www.rafanadalopen.com. Also, any fans who download tickets can visit the Rafa Nadal Museum for just 8 euros.
