Hit the Beach during Free Spins Week at Juicy Stakes Casino

Juicy Stakes Casino has summertime fun during Free Spin Week, July 18 to 25. Depositing players can take free spins on Shark Spins, Tropical Splash, Wins Ahoy and Catch and Release, in the Nucleus Games tab. Get free spins when depositing only $25 and win up to $250 during their free spins.
Click here to watch video version of this story.
In Shark Spins, a Great White Shark is an Expanding Wild that sticks for a free re-spin. Neptune's Horn is the Scatter that triggers 10 free spins.
Tropical Splash is a tasty treat with cascading towers of tropical fruit. When three matching fruits stack on one reel, a three-of-a-kind prize is awarded. Then the stack collapses and three new symbols cascade into place for a chance at another fruitie win. Trigger a Wild Berry Roll Rumble where up to four reels are entirely Wild.
In the new Wins Ahoy, pirates steal adjacent symbols. When the Admiral appears, he returns the booty to the Navy and wins a payout equivalent to three of a kind. Skull and Crossbones scatters trigger free spins that begin with a pirate ship and a navy ship in opposite corners of the grid. They move closer to each other with each spin. Free spins continue until they meet.
Catch & Release features a happy fisherman, Octopus scatters that trigger free spins with Clingy Wilds, and Oyster Pearls that launch a bonus game.
FREE SPINS ON NEW GAMES FROM NUCLEUS GAMES
Available July 18-25, 2022
30 Free Spins on Shark Spins
Min. deposit $25
Coupon code: THRESHER30
60 Free Spins on Tropical Splash
Min. deposit $50
Coupon code: COAST60
80 Free Spins on Wins Ahoy
Min. deposit $75
Coupon code: SHIP80
100 Free Spins on Catch & Release
Min. deposit $100
Coupon code: KAYAK100
Juicy Stakes offers casino games from Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Tangente and Worldmatch and hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network.
