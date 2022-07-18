Hit the Books for Bitcoin Bonuses in Casino Games Section at Everygame Poker

Everygame Poker is featuring two legendary books during Free Spins Week July 18-25. Depositing players can get free spins on the brand-new Book of Helios and the mystical Book of Darkness. Those that deposit with Bitcoin will get 15 extra free spins. Also this week, blackjack players can win prizes up to $500 when they hit designated hands.
Click here to watch video version of this story.
The Book of Helios symbol is Wild and can trigger 10 free spins. Helios, the Greek god of the sun, appears in his chariot and expands one random symbol to fill its entire reel. Expanded symbols multiply wins up to 5X and expanded Wilds can multiply each other, generating massive payouts.
Book of Darkness is another epic game from Betsoft. The Book of Darkness symbol and can trigger a Clash for Power. Players must then choose to support either the Huntress or the Dark Wizard to win free spins with multipliers or extra expanding symbols.
FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS -- EXTRA SPINS WITH BITCOIN DEPOSITS
July 18-25, 2022
30 Free Spins on Book of Helios (45 with Bitcoin deposit)
Min. deposit $25
Coupon code: HELIOSBIT
60 Free Spins on Book of Darkness (75 with Bitcoin deposit)
Min. deposit $50
Coupon code: DARKNESSCOIN
Wagering requirement: 30X. Max. cash-out $250.
$2000 BLACKJACK JACKPOT PRIZES AVAILABLE UNTIL SUNDAY
This week blackjack players can win extra prize money when they're dealt Suited Blackjacks, or a Small Suite or Big Suite 21s. can win bonus prizes up to $500 . They can win Blackjack Jackpot bonuses playing Blackjack 21, Double Draw or Perfect Pair, all found under the Tangente tab in the Casino section of the site.
Everygame Poker is the main poker site on the busy Horizon Poker Network. It also offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its Casino Games section.
