Juicy Stakes Casino Celebrates Independence Day with 4th of July Specials and $2000 Slots Contest

Juicy Stakes Casino has free spins offers that include100 free spins with no deposit required. Players that claim free spins deposit bonuses for Gold Canyon, The Angler and Stacked can then take 100 free spins on Safari Sam 2 with no further deposit. $2000 Slots Contest starts today until July 11th.
Click here to watch video version of the story: https://lyceum.video/casinonews/220704-2/220704-2.mp4
In Gold Canyon, a mysterious Cowboy protects the citizens of a wild west town from outlaws. He expands to cover his entire reel, creating more chances to strike gold. When three or more Bundles of Dynamite appear on the reels they explode and are replaced by new symbols.
The Angler has features like Oyster Free Spins and Clingy Wilds, a frequently occurring Wild symbol and an innovative “Time to Fish!” bonus game to help players reel in the wins.
The vaudevillian Magician in Stacked casts spells on symbols, tripling their payout. Mystery Box Wild symbols trigger free spins with up to 5X multiplier, 20X instant wins, and stacks of Wilds.
Explorers Sam and Pam take players to the African Savannah in Safari Sam 2, a 50 payline game where every spin can sound the Call of the Wild, turning all symbols on up to four reels into wild Compass symbols.
4TH OF JULY SPECIALS
Available July 4-11, 2022 only
30 Free Spins on Gold Canyon
Min. deposit $25
Coupon code: RED1
45 Free Spins on The Angler
Min. deposit $35
Coupon code: WHITE2
50 Free Spins on Stacked
Min. deposit $50
Coupon code: BLUE3
100 Free Spins on Safari Sam 2
No deposit required – claim first three bonuses to qualify
Coupon code: FREE
$2000 SLOTS CONTEST
Earn points for every spin on four Slots Contest games: Take the Bank, Take the Kingdom, Take Santa's Shop and Take Olympus. At the end,16 players with the most points will win prizes up to $400.
Juicy Stakes has hundreds of slots and table games from four games providers (Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch). Betsoft's new Wilds of Fortune, with expanding wilds that trigger re-spins and instant scatter pays is coming July 29th.
